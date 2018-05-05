Mud No Problem for American Gal in Humana Distaff

Sharpened off a seasonal debut that saw her finish a close fourth in the Madison Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, American Gal registered a two-length victory May 5 in the $300,000 Humana Distaff (G1) at Churchill Downs.

The early races on Saturday's Churchill card were run on a track listed as fast, as a light mist fell in Louisville. But a downpour arrived one race before the Humana Distaff, which resulted in a muddy and sealed track for the seven fillies and mares in the Humana Distaff.

American Gal, b, 4/f

Concord Point — American Story, by Ghostzapper Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc. (Kaleem Shah)

Breeder: Kaleem Shah, Inc. (KY)

Trainer: Simon Callaghan

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Concord Point stands at South Korea.

The seven-furlong test marked the first start on an off-track for the Southern California-based filly, but she handled the muddy surface well to secure the second grade 1 victory of her career.

"She'd never run on a surface like this before, but she's a very talented filly and handled it," winning trainer Simon Callaghan said of the 4-year-old daughter of Concord Point

Madison winner Finley'sluckycharm, who boasted an unbeaten record in six previous Churchill starts, broke from the rail as the 5-2 choice. She was engaged by American Gal, who broke from the outside under Jose Ortiz. Finley'sluckycharm led through a quarter-mile in :23.03 but was pressed by American Gal into the turn.

American Gal seized the lead in the turn, just behind Finley'sluckycharm's half-mile in :45.63. Soon after, the Kaleem Shah homebred put away Finley'sluckycharm. Grade 2 winner Ivy Bell, who stalked in the four path early, mounted a bit of a challenge but American Gal held sway and completed the race in 1:22.33.

"I didn't want anybody putting pressure on me early on the outside, so I stayed as wide as I could on the backside," Ortiz said of racing in the five or six path early.

American Gal closed out her 3-year-old season with a four-length victory in the Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. She returned to action April 7 in the Madison, where she came in just a neck behind the winner. The Madison field also included Lewis Bay, who finished third in that race, as well as Saturday.

"We've definitely seen a good progression out of the last race," Callaghan said. "Plus being on the outside today. Last time we got sort of a tough trip with a lot of horses on her outside. This time we were on the outside and had a better trip."

The winner returned $7.80, $4.40, and $3.20 across the board, while Ivy Bell paid $4.60 and $3.40. Lewis Bay paid $2.80 to show.

With the victory American Gal improved her record to 5-1-1, with $569,280 in earnings from eight starts.

American Gal is a Kentucky-bred out of grade 2-placed American Story, by Ghostzapper . American Story has also produced grade 2-placed stakes winner Americanize, a full brother to American Gal.