Jose Ortiz gives thanks after riding American Gal to victory in the Humana Distaff at Churchill Downs

Jose Ortiz gives thanks after riding American Gal to victory in the Humana Distaff at Churchill Downs

Ryan Thompson

Mud No Problem for American Gal in Humana Distaff

Daughter of Concord Point earned her second grade 1 win.

Sharpened off a seasonal debut that saw her finish a close fourth in the Madison Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, American Gal registered a two-length victory May 5 in the $300,000 Humana Distaff (G1) at Churchill Downs.

The early races on Saturday's Churchill card were run on a track listed as fast, as a light mist fell in Louisville. But a downpour arrived one race before the Humana Distaff, which resulted in a muddy and sealed track for the seven fillies and mares in the Humana Distaff. 

The seven-furlong test marked the first start on an off-track for the Southern California-based filly, but she handled the muddy surface well to secure the second grade 1 victory of her career.

"She'd never run on a surface like this before, but she's a very talented filly and handled it," winning trainer Simon Callaghan said of the 4-year-old daughter of Concord Point

Madison winner Finley'sluckycharm, who boasted an unbeaten record in six previous Churchill starts, broke from the rail as the 5-2 choice. She was engaged by American Gal, who broke from the outside under Jose Ortiz. Finley'sluckycharm led through a quarter-mile in :23.03 but was pressed by American Gal into the turn.

American Gal seized the lead in the turn, just behind Finley'sluckycharm's half-mile in :45.63. Soon after, the Kaleem Shah homebred put away Finley'sluckycharm. Grade 2 winner Ivy Bell, who stalked in the four path early, mounted a bit of a challenge but American Gal held sway and completed the race in 1:22.33.

"I didn't want anybody putting pressure on me early on the outside, so I stayed as wide as I could on the backside," Ortiz said of racing in the five or six path early. 

American Gal closed out her 3-year-old season with a four-length victory in the Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. She returned to action April 7 in the Madison, where she came in just a neck behind the winner. The Madison field also included Lewis Bay, who finished third in that race, as well as Saturday.

"We've definitely seen a good progression out of the last race," Callaghan said. "Plus being on the outside today. Last time we got sort of a tough trip with a lot of horses on her outside. This time we were on the outside and had a better trip."

The winner returned $7.80, $4.40, and $3.20 across the board, while Ivy Bell paid $4.60 and $3.40. Lewis Bay paid $2.80 to show.

With the victory American Gal improved her record to 5-1-1, with $569,280 in earnings from eight starts.

American Gal is a Kentucky-bred out of grade 2-placed American Story, by Ghostzapper . American Story has also produced grade 2-placed stakes winner Americanize, a full brother to American Gal.