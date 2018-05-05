Kentucky Oaks Day Handle Smashes Churchill Record

Kentucky Oaks Day wagering smashed records for Churchill Downs Inc. on one of the Louisville-based company's biggest racing days.

Wagering from all-sources was the highest all-time for both the May 4 Oaks Day card and the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) race.

All-sources wagering on the full card totaled $55.8 million, a 14% increase over both the $48.9 million last year and the previous record of $49 million set in 2016. All-sources wagering on the Oaks race increased 18% to $17.5 million from 2017's $14.9 million—16% over the previous race record of $15.2 million in 2015.

On-track wagering on the Kentucky Oaks day race card increased 17% to $10.9 million compared to 2017's $9.3 million. The $3 million wagered on-track on the Oaks race increased 26% compared with 2017's $2.4 million.

The 144th Oaks benefited from perfect weather despite a forecast of a chance of rain that never materialized.

"Today's record handle shows that the Kentucky Oaks has established itself as one of the world's most popular events," track President Kevin Flanery said.

The attendance of 113,510 was the fifth-largest in Oaks history and represented an 8% increase over last year's 105,100. The record from 2016 is 124,589—and the top five are all from 2010 and beyond.

The Friday crowd followed a record-breaking Thursday Thurby crowd of 48,134.