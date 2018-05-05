Justify Favorite in Will-Pays for Oaks-Derby Double

Looking at the projected payouts of the Oaks-Derby Double, it appears that Justify will be favored in tomorrow’s Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) with Mendelssohn as the second choice in the field of 20.

Because it’s a national pool, the will-pays for the Oaks-Derby Double—which requires bettors to select the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner and the Derby winner—are a good source for estimating win odds for the Derby. The top two choices in the pool match the top two choices on the morning-line, where Justify is 3-1 and Mendelssohn is 5-1.

The will-pays for a $1 daily double with winner Monomoy Girl in the Oaks follow:

All-sources win odds through 8 p.m. EDT saw Justify at 7-2, Mendelssohn at 5-1, and My Boy Jack at 5-1. Audible was 6-1 followed by Good Magic at 8-1 and Bolt d’Oro at 9-1.