Oaks Winner Monomoy Girl Was $100,000 Yearling Purchase

When Liz Crow went shopping at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale, she latched on to an attractive daughter of Tapizar that she eventually purchased for $100,000 from the Gainesway consignment.

Twenty months later, the filly now named Monomoy Girl looks like a bargain after winning the May 4 Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs to increase her earnings to $1,120,750. Owned by Michael Dubb, Monomoy Stables, The Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables, she has six wins and one second in seven starts. The Brad Cox trainee's only loss came in the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) at Churchill last fall. Monomoy Girl also won the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, and the Rags to Riches Stakes at Churchill.

Crow, along with Bradley Weisbord's BSW Bloodstock, not only bought Monomoy Girl, but also manages her racing career. She said the filly was at the top of her budget and likely would have cost more had she been sired by a more established stallion.

Produced from the winning Henny Hughes mare Drumette, Monomy Girl was bred in Kentucky by Brendan and Olive Gallagher's FPF, which stands for their Frankfort Park Stud, and the Highfield Ranch of Gainesway's Michael Hernon.

"This is not a diamond-in-the-rough story," Crow said. "She was one of the more athletic fillies I saw in Book 3. She had a very athletic build, huge forearm, strong gaskin, (and) good length to her back. Very athletic is the No. 1 word I would use for her. I was lucky to be able to buy her. Her pedigree was what made me be able to afford her. If she had been by a sire like Tapit or Bernardini , or out of a mare that had produced, I wouldn't have been able to afford her. My budget was $80,000-$100,000, so she was at the upper end of my budget.

"It rained the day before, so all the agents were stacked up, trying to get through all the (inspections of) horses in Book 3. There was a lot of chaos, but when they brought her out, she was so calm—so professional."

Hernon said he believes Crow got a good deal when she bought the Oaks winner.

"She was a very good yearling, and I think we left a little bit of money on the table that day," Hernon said. "But Gainesway brings horses to sell and we sell fairly, and we stand behind the product. (Crow) bought a hell of a filly. She is a terrific filly with a lot of natural speed and talent, with a very good demeanor."