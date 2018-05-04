Kentucky Oaks Winner Puts Crow in Spotlight

When Liz Crow went shopping at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale, she latched on to an attractive daughter of Tapizar that she eventually purchased for $100,000 from the Gainesway consignment.

Twenty months later, the filly now named Monomoy Girl looks like a bargain after winning the May 4 Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs to increase her earnings to $1,120,750 for Michael Dubb, Sol Kumin's Monomoy Stables, The Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables, .

Crow, along with Bradley Weisbord's BSW Bloodstock, not only bought Monomoy Girl but also manages her racing career.

"I met Liz when she used to work with Pete Bradley," Kumin said. "Liz worked with Pete for a while, and I got to know her then. She left Pete to go on her own and then partnered up with Brad Weisbord, who I had just started working with. And it worked out perfectly. It was an opportunity to let her take the lead and see what she could do. I knew she was talented, obviously, ethical, hard-working, all the stuff you like to see. But she hadn't fully done it on her own. This gives her a look of what she can do when she gets a chance. She has done a terrific job, and I'm extremely proud of her. … Grade 1 winner and an Oaks winner. That's her hard work and determination."

Monomoy Girl has six wins and one second in seven starts. The Brad Cox trainee's only loss came in the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) at Churchill last fall. Monomoy Girl also won the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, and the Rags to Riches Stakes at Churchill.

"She was the first horse I ever signed a ticket for at Keeneland—in Book 3, Hip 1611," Crow said. "They emailed right away and said, 'You don't have any credit,' and they spelled my name wrong on the sales sheet (as Liz Crowe). I had to run into the sale office and tell them I was buying for Sol Kumin, then they were like, 'No problem.'"

Produced from the winning Henny Hughes mare Drumette, Monomy Girl was bred in Kentucky by Brendan and Olive Gallagher's FPF (Frankfort Park Stud) and the Highfield Ranch of Gainesway's Michael Hernon. Crow said the filly was at the top of her budget and likely would have cost more had she been sired by a more established stallion.

"It took awhile to get to $100,000. I kept thinking, 'I've got her; I have her,' and it kept going," Crow said. "Maybe I might have gone one more bid."

Evan Hammonds and Claire Crosby contributed to this report