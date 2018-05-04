Monomoy Girl Digs in to Win Kentucky Oaks

A wide post, a brutal stretch duel, and a post-race objection could not change the result—Monomoy Girl scored the $1 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) May 4 at Churchill Downs.

The Tapizar filly appeared to be in deep water, under pressure on the outside from Wonder Godot, but battled back on the inside under jockey Florent Geroux and prevailed for her second straight grade 1 win.

Monomoy Girl, ch, 3/f

Tapizar — Drumette, by Henny Hughes Owner: Michael Dubb, Monomoy Stables, LLC (Sol Kumin), The Elkstone Group, LLC |(Stuart Grant) and Bethlehem Stables, LLC (Michael J. Caruso)

Breeder: FPF LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY)

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Tapizar stands at Gainesway for $12,500 (2018). Sale History

KEESEP2016 • $100,000 • Consignor: Gainesway, agent • Buyer: BSW Bloodstock / Liz Crow, agent.

Trained by Brad Cox and owned by Michael Dubb, Monomoy Stables, The Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables, the last-out Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) winner hit the wire first, but had to wait for her winner's circle ceremony when Wonder Gadot's jockey, John Velazquez, lodged an objection, which was eventually dismissed.

Favored Midnight Bisou closed from far back to finish third, just in front of Eskimo Kisses.