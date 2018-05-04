Saint Michael First Winner for Handsome Mike

Pleasant Acres Stallions' Handsome Mike was represented by his first winner from his first starter when Monarch Stables' Saint Michael took a May 4 maiden claiming race at Gulfstream Park.

The 2-year-old colt battled with Big Drink of Water throughout the 4 1/2-furlong maiden race and pulled away in the stretch to win by two lengths in a time of :52.37 over a fast track.

Trained by Ronald Spatz, Saint Michael posted an April 20 timed work, going four furlongs in :47.91 over the Gulfstream main track. The colt, bred by Jeannine Strauss McGinn in Florida, is out of the Saint Anddan mare Santa Lacera.

Handsome Mike, campaigned by Reddam Racing and trained by Doug O'Neill, competed in nine grade 1 races from ages 2 to 4, but was unable to get a breakthrough win. As a 3-year-old he earned his highest achievement in the Pennsylvania Derby (G2) at Parx Racing and at 4 won the Commonwealth Stakes (G3) at Keeneland, when the main track had an all-weather surface.

Handsome Mike was retired to stud with a record of 3-3-4 from 30 starts and $1,005,413 in earnings, which included 26 starts in graded company.

Handsome Mike stands at Pleasant Acres near Morriston, Fla., for a fee of $5,000.