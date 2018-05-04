Chance of Rain at Churchill Downs During Kentucky Oaks

The morning crowds—and clouds—made an early appearance at Churchill Downs today, trickling in through the gates bedecked in their spring finery to celebrate the 144th running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1).

While the weather is mostly cloudy, the temperature for race day expected to be a comfortable 76 degrees with a possible high of around 83 degrees by midday. Humidity could cause some mugginess later, with a 40% chance for rain in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are a possibility between 4-5 p.m. ET, but any serious inclement weather is currently expected to taper off to a 25% chance by 6 p.m., right before the 6:12 p.m. post time for the Kentucky Oaks.

There have been several scratches on the card for stakes races today including the following: Ivy Bell and Apologynotaccepted from the La Troienne Stakes presented by Twinspires.com (G1), Flashaway from the Twin Spires Turf Sprint presented by Twinspires.com (G3), Awesome Slew from the Alysheba Stakes presented by Sentient Jet (G2), and Heavenly Love from the Edgewood Stakes presented by Forcht Bank (G3).