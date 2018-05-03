Weiland Prevails in Eventful Kentucky Juvenile Stakes

While plenty of stakes excitement is on the horizon, game 2-year-olds Weiland and Myhotrodlincoln provided a strong opening act May 3 at Churchill Downs.

Weiland and Myhotrodlincoln battled through the stretch in the $100,000 Kentucky Juvenile Stakes and Weiland, who raced outside his rival, prevailed by a head in an eventful edition of the five-furlong test. Weiland earned the first stakes win for owner and trainer John Ennis and completed the distance in :59.32 on the fast track, racing without Lasix.

Weiland, b, 2/c

Yes It's True — Ready to Party, by More Than Ready Owner: John Ennis

Breeder: BHMFR, LLC (KY)

Trainer: John Ennis

Jockey: Carlos Villasana

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Sale History

FTKOCT2017 • $7,000 • Consignor: Scott Mallory, agent • Buyer: John Ennis.

Ennis, a 36-year-old native of Ireland who has worked with young horses at his Keeneland base for eight years, purchased Weiland for just $7,000 at the 2017 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall yearling sale. A son of Yes It's True, Weiland was bred in Kentucky by BHMFR.

"He was very correct—very professional—(and) had a great mind in the sales ring," Ennis said. "A lovely swagger, a lovely walk—he just looked like a racehorse. That's what you try to buy, a horse who looks like a racehorse."

The top two finishers both entered Thursday's race as maidens off of single starts in 4 1/2-furlong maiden special weight races at Keeneland. Weiland contended early before flattening to fifth in his April 18 debut, while Myhotrodlincoln finished second to Shanghaied Roo in his April 6 debut.

Before Thursday's stakes Shanghaied Roo was the second choice through much of the wagering, but a few minutes before post, the son of Shanghai Bobby reared and unseated jockey Gabriel Saez. Saez was able to keep hold of the reins, preventing the 2-year-old from running off. After Shaghaied Roo was looked over, he was scratched.

Keith Latson, the on-call veterinarian for the American Association of Equine Practitioners, reported that Shanghaied Roo had mild cramping and was sent back to the barn of trainer Bret Calhoun.

With that scratch Kevin Chessen's Luv This Lifestyle, a filly saddled by Wesley Ward off a debut win over other fillies in a 4 1/2-furlong maiden race April 8 at Keeneland, saw her odds drop to 1-2. But in the early going, Luv This Lifestyle was forced to shuffle back. She made a move, after a shift out four wide, but flattened and finished fourth.

Myhotrodlincoln, campaigned by partners including trainer Todd Fincher, led through a quarter-mile in :22.53 with Weiland shadowing in second. Those two broke away from the field in the stretch through a half-mile in :45.35.

There appeared to be bumping in mid-stretch but neither juvenile yielded. At the wire Weiland, a 19-1 shot, prevailed by a nose. There was no official inquiry, although the race did take several extra minutes to go official.

"He ran well at Keeneland and was on line to improve from his first start, and he'll improve again," said Ennis, who indicated he will rest Weiland with plans to bring him back to racing in the summer or fall. "He's a very honest, gutsy horse and there's more to come."

A steeplechase rider in Irleand, Ennis has started a few horses each season for the past seven years while working with young horses. He also has worked as an exercise rider, including with two-time Horse of the Year Wise Dan.

Video: Kentucky Juvenile S. (BT)

Earlier on the card, Turf Stable's Mr Cub secured the first stakes win of his career with a clear victory in the $70,000 Opening Verse Overnight Stakes on the Churchill turf.

The 1 1/4-length score marked the second straight win for the 4-year-old Artie Schiller gelding. Mr Cub entered Thursday's mile test off an allowance win on the turf at Keeneland. After watching Mr Cub complete Thursday's test in 1:34.69, winning trainer Ian Wilkes noted an improved approach in the mornings.

"He was not always a very good work horse, but then he'd show up on game day for me and run his race. But for some reason, recently, he's just turned into a monster worker," Wilkes said. "He went to another level. It's like I told Rusty Jones (of Turf Stable), it's just like the horse became a stakes horse."

Wilkes said Mr Cub likely will be pointed to the $200,000 Wise Dan Stakes (G2T) June 16 on the Churchill turf.