Dreaming Diamonds First Winner for Sire Cross Traffic

Dreaming Diamonds gave Spendthrift Farm's grade 1-winning freshman sire Cross Traffic his first check mark in the winner's column May 3 when she captured a 4 1/2-furlong maiden special weight at Churchill Downs in near gate-to-wire fashion by 3 1/4 lengths.

The filly out of the D'wildcat daughter and stakes winner Xunlei got her first win in her second start for her second set of owners, Rob Auerbach and Marc Winston. Taylor Made Sales Agency offered Dreaming Diamonds through the 2017 Fasig-Tipton October yearling sale, where she sold for $1,000 to Tony Battaglia. She wound up in the barn of trainer and former jockey Tracey Young, who placed third with her at Keeneland.

Dreaming Diamonds, bred in Kentucky by JRita Young Thoroughbreds, made that first start for Young and owners Diane Karl and Sauci Belvoir before she was moved to Tom Amoss' barn. The filly has earned $34,800.

Cross Traffic, a son of Unbridled's Song—Stop Traffic, by Cure the Blues, won the Whitney Invitational Handicap (G1) and finished second in the Metropolitan Handicap (G1) for owner GoldMark Farm and trainer Todd Pletcher. He retired with a 3-2-0 record from six starts and earned $687,967.

Breeders interested in Cross Traffic had the opportunity to earn lifetime breeding rights to the stallion through Spendthrift's "Share the Upside" program. The stallion stands this year for $7,500.