Mae Never No is First Winner for Sire, Dam

Irish first-crop sire and group 1 winner No Nay Never picked up his first winner May 3 at Belmont Park, where Ice Wine Stable homebred Mae Never No captured a five-furlong maiden special weight in her debut by 1 1/4 lengths.

Trained by Wesley Ward and bred in Ireland, Mae Never No is the first foal out of grade 1-placed winner Sweet Shirley Mae. Ice Wine Stable partners Dave Reid and Frank Antonacci bought the mare—a daughter of Broken Vow —Joyful Chaos, by Rahy—for $60,000 out of the Longfield Farm consignment at the 2011 Keeneland September yearling sale. She won four races and placed second in the Spinaway Stakes (G1) and third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Sprint.

Ice Wine Stable also campaigned No Nay Never in partnership with Coolmore connections. They acquired the son of Scat Daddy—Cat's Eye Witness, by Elusive Quality, after Cromwell Bloodstock bought him for $95,000 at the 2012 Keeneland September yearling sale from Paramount Sales. He was undefeated at 2 with victories in the Norfolk Stakes (G2) and the Darley Prix Morny (G1). At 3, he won the Woodford Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select (G3T) and finished second in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) at Santa Anita Park.

The stallion was retired to Coolmore Stud in Ireland with a 4-2-0 record out of six starts and $677,999 in earnings. No Nay Never stands for €25,000.