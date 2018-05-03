Tower of London Takes on NHK Mile Cup

Japan's top 3-year-old middle distance prospects will be on display in the NHK Mile Cup (G1) at Tokyo Racecourse May 6.

Chief among them is Tower of London, a Raven's Pass colt bred by Darley Japan who already has four wins to his credit, including the Arlington Cup (G3) at Hanshin going 1,600 meters, his only previous start this year.

Tower of London's chances are not diminished by the successful combination of jockey Christophe Lemaire and trainer Kazuo Fujisawa. The colt also holds entries for Royal Ascot, showing the sincerity of his connections.

Assistant trainer Daisuke Tsumagari said Tower of London "ran patiently before showing a good turn of foot to win" in the Arlington Cup. "It proves he's coming on well."

Fillies have won the last two editions of the NHK Mile Cup and this year's field includes Tetradrachm, a daughter of Rulership who boasts two wins over the track. Her latest victory came in the Daily Hai Queen Cup (G3) over the mile at Tokyo Feb. 12.

Tetradrachm's trainer, Kazuo Konishi, said the April 8 Oka Sho, or Japanese One Thousand Guineas (G1), came a bit too soon after the Queen Cup victory, "so we decided on the NHK Mile. She came back to the stable on April 13 and all looks good with her."

The NHK Mile is run left-handed around one turn on the turf course and through the long Tokyo stretch, which features an uphill climb. The purse equates to about US$2.06 million, with about $955,000 to the winner.

This race has produced some superstars, including 2004 winner King Kamehameha and 2008 victor Deep Sky.