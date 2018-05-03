Four Louisiana Derby Runners to Try Kentucky Derby

It's been nearly six weeks since Noble Indy won a race.

Of course, Noble Indy also hasn't lost a race during that time, but somehow his gutsy score in the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots seems like ancient history.

Perhaps that's in part because of spectacular performances that folllowed from Mendelssohn and Justify, not to mention his own stablemates—Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) winner Audible, Arkansas Derby (G1) victor Magnum Moon, and Wood Memorial Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G2) winner Vino Rosso.

Still, with three wins in four starts—his only blemish a third-place finish in the Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Ford (G2)—this year's Louisiana Derby winner is 30-1 on the morning line for the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1). Trainer Todd Pletcher suspects the early timing of the race may be playing into Noble Indy flying under the radar, but the trainer is well aware of the talents of the son of Take Charge Indy.

"I guess, maybe because the Louisiana Derby was six weeks before the Kentucky Derby," Pletcher offered as the reason Noble Indy isn't getting as much attention as his other three Derby runners. "But he's put together a very strong résumé and he's lightly raced. He's very talented as well."

In the Louisiana Derby, WinStar Farm and Repole Stable's Noble Indy defeated three other Kentucky Derby entrants, as Lone Sailor battled him to the wire before he finished a neck back in second, My Boy Jack came in third after racing wide, and Risen Star winner Bravazo finished eighth after also racing wide. Those four will try to become the first Louisiana Derby runner since Funny Cide in 2003 to win the Kentucky Derby.

While this spring has seen its share of dominating victories, Pletcher noted that there's something to be said for the toughness of Noble Indy. He found a way to win in a race where he hit the gate and bumped with a rival early, opened a clear lead, lost the lead to Lone Sailor in early stretch, then fought back to victory.

"I was proud of him for doing that. And I don't think you see too many horses, regardless of how much experience they have, that can get passed a neck or half a length and then re-engage and fight back" Pletcher said. "I thought it showed a lot of courage on his part, and he's a horse that's sort of flying under the radar a little bit at the moment."

The top effort by Noble Indy denied what would have been a popular victory for GMB Racing's Lone Sailor and Fair Grounds-based trainer Tom Amoss. The Louisiana Derby was just nine days after the death of co-owner Tom Benson, who raced horses with his wife Gayle and owned the New Orleans Saints of the NFL and Pelicans of the NBA.

Like many, Amoss believes this is a particularly strong Derby field.

"We're in a great position,"Amoss said. "We know he needs to improve, but he showed us in the Louisiana Derby he belongs."

There have been signs that Lone Sailor may be improving. The son of Majestic Warrior has worked three times at Churchill Downs since the Louisiana Derby, including a five-furlong move in :57 3/5 April 19 that not only earned the bullet, but sent veteran Churchill clocker John Nichols digging through his records.

"The last horse I can recall going that fast was Hard Spun on April 30, 2007, when he went :57 3/5 with opening splits of :22 and (:33 2/5) before running second in the Derby," Nichols said.

My Boy Jack has raced since the Louisiana Derby, and punched his ticket to Louisville with a rallying victory in the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3). He previously won the Southwest Stakes (G3). Bravazo will try to return to the form that saw him win an optional-claiming allowance race at Oaklawn Park ahead of his Risen Star score.