Reserved Seats on Sale for 2018 Saratoga meet

Single-day Clubhouse and Grandstand reserved seats for 2018 meet at Saratoga Race Course on sale now

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) now welcomes the general public to purchase single-day reserved seats in the Clubhouse and Grandstand for the 2018 meet at historic Saratoga Race Course.

Single-day reserved seats in the Clubhouse and Grandstand are available via Ticketmaster.com. All reserved seats purchased in advance include admission.

In addition to the offerings in the Clubhouse and Grandstand, single-day tickets for premium reserved seats and a limited number of dining and bar seats in The Stretch are available through Ticketmaster.com.

"Single-day tickets offer our guests the opportunity to secure reserved seating for the biggest days of the summer, including Opening Day, the Whitney Stakes and Alabama, among the many must-see events of the Saratoga season," said NYRA Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer Lynn LaRocca. "Now is the time to purchase reserved seating to ensure your spot in the Clubhouse or in our all-new section of the Grandstand, The Stretch."

The Stretch, located in the Grandstand at the Top of the Stretch, is an all-new, private hospitality area featuring modern and upscale amenities in a casual environment with breathtaking views of thoroughbreds rounding the final turn as they enter the dramatic stretch drive.

Ticket holders to The Stretch will enjoy exclusive access to a full-service bar, kitchen and concessions, high-definition televisions, special events, and private restrooms. Guests will also enjoy a relaxed dress code at The Stretch. Additional information is available at NYRA.com/TheStretch

Season-long and weekly reserved seat plans in the Clubhouse, Grandstand and in select areas of The Stretch are also currently available. Full-season plans include admission and reserved seats for the 40-day season.Weekly plans provide a reserved seat and admission for six consecutive days of the meet from Wednesday through Monday (Friday through Monday for Opening Weekend).

Full-season and weekly plans in the Clubhouse and Grandstand may be purchased online through NYRA Account Manager.

Full-season and weekly plans for The Stretch are available for purchase through the NYRA Box Office by phone at (844) NYRA-TIX or via email at boxoffice@nyrainc.com. Inventory is extremely limited and based on availability.

All tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis (according to available inventory).

The 2018 meet at historic Saratoga Race Course will be highlighted by the Grade 1, $1.2 million Whitney and the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers, the centerpieces of two of the biggest days in North American racing.

The 40-day meet, which includes 69 stakes worth $18.8 million in purses, will run from Friday, July 20, through Labor Day, Monday, September 3. After opening weekend, racing will be conducted six days a week, Wednesdays through Mondays. For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga.



