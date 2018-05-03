OBS Changes Dates for June Sale

The Ocala Breeders' Sales June Sale of 2-year-olds & Horses of Racing Age is now scheduled for three days beginning Wednesday, June 13, and ending on Friday, June 15. There will be four under tack sessions, beginning Thursday, June 7, and running through Sunday, June 10.

The change to the Wednesday start date from the original June 12 start and June 14 final session permits horsemen additional travel time after the Belmont Stakes weekend. Supplemental nominations will be accepted through May 23.

Hips 1-300 will sell on Wednesday, June 13th; Hips 300-601 will be offered on Thursday, June 14th and Hips 602-852 plus supplements will sell on Friday, June 15. All three sessions will begin at 10 a.m. At the under tack show, Hips 1-225 will go to the track on Thursday, June 7, Hips 226-450 will breeze on Friday, June 8, Hips 451-675 work on Saturday, June 9, and 676-852 plus supplements will go on Sunday, June 10. All under tack sessions begin at 7:30 a.m.

The June sale catalog will be available online via the OBS website at obssales.com on or about Tuesday, May 8 and in the mail on May 22.

Current information about OBS sales, consignors and graduates is now also available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the homepage directs users to either site.

Sales results will be available on the OBS website, updated hourly during each session of the June sale. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available. Email should be addressed to obs@obssales.com.

