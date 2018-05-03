ROAP Stewards Accreditation Course June 11-18 in KY

The University of Louisville and Racing Officials Accreditation Program (ROAP) will be conducting a Stewards Accreditation School at the Shelby Campus in Louisville, Ky., from June 11-18. An Accredited Stewards Continuing Education (CE) Program will also be held at the same location from June 11-12.

The eight-day school features 60 hours of instruction and a five-part examination encompassing legal, medical, general rules and film analysis. The course covers the rules of racing, stewards' duties and responsibilities, due process requirements for rule violations, prohibited drug and permitted therapeutic medication issues, observation of races for interference, race video review, supervision of racing officials, and general racing operations. Students will travel to Indiana Grand Racing & Casino near Indianapolis to observe live Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing and shadow officials to gain a hands-on perspective of the duties of all racing officials and inner-workings of the racetrack.

Speakers for the school include:

Dr. Scott Stanley, UC Davis Kenneth L. Maddy Laboratory

Dr. Jennifer Durenberger, NYRA Regulatory Veterinarian

Dr. Dionne Benson, Racing Medication & Testing Consortium

Dr. Mary Scollay, Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Regulatory Veterinarian

Eddie Arroyo, Illinois Racing Board Chief State Steward<

Steve Koch, NTRA Safety & Integrity Alliance

Rick Evans, Iowa State Steward

Chris Dobbins, InCompass Solutions

Tom Roentz, Equibase<

Terri Burch, University of Louisville Equine Industry Program

Cathy O'Meara, ROAP Coordinator

Dan Fick, ROAP Chair & Senior Accredited Steward

The ROAP Stewards Accreditation School is open to all applicants who meet and complete the registration requirements by May 11. Detailed information is available at horseracingofficials.com/classes/41641. Tuition is $550 if paid by May 11 and $650 thereafter.

The two-day Accredited Stewards CE Program will include many of the same topic and speakers with an emphasis on race-replay review, disciplinary hearing protocols, determination of appropriate penalties, environmental contamination, severe weather protocols, and other ROAP Points of Emphasis.

The CE program is limited to accredited racing officials. Registration information is available at horseracingofficials.com/classes/41639. The cost is $125 if paid by June 4 and $175 thereafter.

For more information, please contact ROAP at (859) 224-2702 or the University of Louisville at (502) 852-7617.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.