Baffert Reminisces in Churchill Return With Abel Tasman

Into the shaft of light she galloped, floppy ears pinned after a prolonged run.

There was mud splattered everywhere, but Abel Tasman made a striking image illuminated at the finish line, and she was even prettier when they draped a blanket of lilies on her back en route to the winner's circle at Churchill Downs.

A year after she took the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) with a last-to-first finish, China Horse Club and Clearview Stable's Quality Road filly is back in Louisville to launch her 4-year-old campaign in the $350,000 La Troienne Stakes (G1) May 4. Since that rainy Friday, Abel Tasman has collected two grade 1 victories (in the June 10 Acorn Stakes and July 23 Coaching Club American Oaks), two runner-up finishes in grade 1 company (in the Sept. 23 Cotillion Stakes and the Nov. 3 Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff), and championship honors as the outstanding 3-year-old filly of 2017.

ANGST: Abel Tasman Storms Home to Win Kentucky Oaks

A return to the Breeders' Cup, which will be held at Churchill in November, is her year-end goal—but Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has her ready to rumble this week.

"This was the starting spot that I had for her," Baffert said. "She's doing really well. She'll probably be the heavy favorite."

Abel Tasman, at even money on the La Troienne morning line, was not the first choice, or even the second, to win the Kentucky Oaks after Paradise Woods handed her an 11 3/4-length drubbing in the Santa Anita Oaks (G1)—their final prep for the filly classic. Bettors sent her off at 9-1 odds, and she appeared to be running worse than those when she trailed her 13 rivals early. But when Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith shifted her out six-wide for a grinding rally after Paradise Woods flew through opening fractions of :22.79 and :46.24, Abel Tasman proved her mettle.

"Her Kentucky Oaks was probably one of the most exciting races I've had in a long time. It was a thrilling win," Baffert said. "We didn't really expect it. She had everything going against her. ... Usually we're the heavy favorite, so when we do win, we're just relieved everything went well. But for her to win that race—especially (considering) how she was last down the backside, no hope at all—for her to win, it was (special)."

At the end of 2017, after she missed the Breeders' Cup Distaff by just a half-length to Forever Unbridled, Abel Tasman was given turnout time. Baffert brought her back in no rush, with a plan that most of her 2018 campaign would take place in the second half of the season. He called the filly a sentimental favorite, not only because of her surprising Kentucky Oaks win, but because of her gentle nature.

"She will steal your heart. She is just so sweet," he said. "She's got a great mind on her, and she's fun to be around. She's one of my favorites.

"I hope they breed her to American Pharoah, (but the foal) would probably be so nice, it wouldn't want to run."

The 1 1/16-mile La Troienne seems an easy enough spot to get Abel Tasman's season started, as none of her rivals in the eight-horse field have won a grade 1.

The second choice on the morning line is grade 2 winner Salty, who finished a length behind Abel Tasman in the Acorn and came in third in the Coaching Club and Alabama Stakes (G1) before a seventh in the Cotillion. But the Mark Casse trainee needs to step up from a close fifth in the April 7 Madison Stakes (G1) going seven furlongs at Keeneland, her second start of the year after a one-mile optional-claiming allowance win at Gulfstream Park in March.

A bridesmaid in top-level company, former claimer Martini Glass could threaten. The 5-year-old daughter of Kitalpha has won three of her last five starts, and took home her last two for trainer Keith Nations—the March 17 Azeri Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park and the Feb. 19 Royal Delta Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream. Last year Martini Glass missed the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes (G1) by two lengths to Romantic Vision, after running second to champion Songbird in the Delaware Handicap (G1) by a length.

BLOODHORSE STAFF: Martini Glass Makes it a Double in Azeri Stakes

Runners from the March 13 Apple Blossom (G1)—Streamline (fourth), Tiger Moth (fifth), and Farrell (seventh)—will look to step up in the La Troienne as well. Coffee Pot Stable's homebred multiple grade 2 winner Farrell was expected to run well in the Oaks last year, but may have been compromised by the off track and finished last. She won the 2017 Chilukki Stakes (G2) at Churchill and also broke her maiden there in 2016 for trainer Wayne Catalano.

Ivy Bell, cross-entered in the May 5 Humana Distaff (G1), Apologynotaccepted, and Streamline, third in the La Troienne last year, complete the field.