Cloud Computing Returns in Westchester Stakes

2017 Preakness Stakes (G1) winner has been off since the Travers Stakes (G1).

Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence's Cloud Computing will make his first start in more than eight months in the $200,000 Westchester Stakes (G3) May 5 at Belmont Park.

Cloud Computing, winner of the 2017 Preakness Stakes (G1), will make his first race appearance since he finished eighth in the Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) Aug. 26.

After a chip in his front ankle was surgically removed in September, the Chad Brown-trained Cloud Computing wintered in Florida and resumed workouts at Palm Meadows Training Center in February before he shipped to Belmont in April. Since arriving, he has breezed four times in preparation for the one-mile Westchester, the traditional local prep for the $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) June 9.

Conquest Big E enters the Westchester off a breakthrough effort in the Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile Stakes (G2) March 31. Trained by Donna Hurtak, the 5-year-old Tapit  gelding began 2018 with a runner-up effort behind fellow Westchester contender Tommy Macho when he stalked early and closed strong in the Fred W. Hooper (G3) Jan. 27 at Gulfstream.

"I believe he can come from off the pace," Hurtak said. "In a lot of previous races, he's had bad luck. But the positive thing about this horse is that he always comes back. Even when he gets in trouble, he keeps coming back and fighting."

Trainer Todd Pletcher will saddle a pair of formidable contenders, including Tommy Macho, who finished third behind Conquest Big E and Always Dreaming in the Hardacre Mile.

His stablemate, Vulcan's Forge, will look to rebound after a sixth-place finish in the Stymie Stakes March 10 at Aqueduct Racetrack. The 5-year-old son of Giant's Causeway  will return to graded stakes competition for the first time since he came in second in the Toboggan (G3) Jan. 27 at Aqueduct.

Also on the Saturday card, Stronach Stable's Holy Helena will make her New York return in the $200,000 Sheepshead Bay Stakes (G2T).

Trained by Jimmy Jerkens, the Ontario-bred filly by Ghostzapper  rattled off three straight wins last spring and summer, including a victory over males in the Queen's Plate at Woodbine. Holy Helena is undefeated in two starts so far in her 4-year-old season, and most recently posted a 1 3/4-length score in Gulfstream's The Very One Stakes (G3T) March 3.

A race ahead of the Westchester, Brown will be represented by a trio of contenders in the $150,000 Fort Marcy Stakes (G3T).

Chilean-bred Robert Bruce and French import Silverwave will make their debuts for their new trainer, while Woodford Racing's Ticonderoga will look to build on the success of his season opener, when he scored a one-length allowance win April 11 at Aqueduct. Robert Bruce, a 4-year-old colt by Fast Company, is undefeated in six starts, including four group 1 wins in Chile. Silverwave, a 6-year-old son of Silver Frost, will make his first start since a 18th-place run in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1).

Entries: Westchester S. (G3)

Belmont Park, Saturday, May 05, 2018, Race 11

  • Grade III
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 7:07 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Tale of Silence (KY)Dylan Davis115Barclay Tagg-
2Cloud Computing (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco123Chad C. Brown-
3Moe Trouble (PA)Kendrick Carmouche115Claudio A. Gonzalez-
4Vulcan's Forge (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTrevor McCarthy115Todd A. Pletcher-
5Tommy Macho (KY)Tyler Gaffalione121Todd A. Pletcher-
6Conquest Big E (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose A. Batista123Donna Green Hurtak-

Entries: Sheepshead Bay S. (G2T)

Belmont Park, Saturday, May 05, 2018, Race 6

  • Grade II
  • 1 3/8m
  • Inner turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 3:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Palinodie (FR)Trevor McCarthy116Christophe Clement-
2Peru (GB)Kendrick Carmouche116Michael J. Maker-
3Holy Helena (ON)Manuel Franco120James A. Jerkens-
4Lottie (KY)Edgar S. Prado116H. Graham Motion-
5Estrechada (ARG)David Cohen120Mike Puype-
6Santa Monica (GB)Tyler Gaffalione118Chad C. Brown-
7Summersault (NY)Dylan Davis120Mark A. Hennig-

Entries: Fort Marcy S. (G3T)

Belmont Park, Saturday, May 05, 2018, Race 10

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • Inner turf
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:48 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Robert Bruce (CHI)Tyler Gaffalione119Chad C. Brown-
2Lucullan (KY)David Cohen117Kiaran P. McLaughlin-
3Blacktype (FR)Trevor McCarthy119Christophe Clement-
4Markitoff (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEric Cancel115Michael J. Maker-
5Manitoulin (KY)Dylan Davis119James J. Toner-
6Small Bear (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePablo Fragoso119Jeremiah C. Englehart-
7Spring Quality (PA)Edgar S. Prado119H. Graham Motion-
8Silverwave (FR)Kendrick Carmouche119Chad C. Brown-
9Ticonderoga (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco115Chad C. Brown-