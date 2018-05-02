Cloud Computing Returns in Westchester Stakes

Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence's Cloud Computing will make his first start in more than eight months in the $200,000 Westchester Stakes (G3) May 5 at Belmont Park.

Cloud Computing, winner of the 2017 Preakness Stakes (G1), will make his first race appearance since he finished eighth in the Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) Aug. 26.

After a chip in his front ankle was surgically removed in September, the Chad Brown-trained Cloud Computing wintered in Florida and resumed workouts at Palm Meadows Training Center in February before he shipped to Belmont in April. Since arriving, he has breezed four times in preparation for the one-mile Westchester, the traditional local prep for the $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) June 9.

Conquest Big E enters the Westchester off a breakthrough effort in the Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile Stakes (G2) March 31. Trained by Donna Hurtak, the 5-year-old Tapit gelding began 2018 with a runner-up effort behind fellow Westchester contender Tommy Macho when he stalked early and closed strong in the Fred W. Hooper (G3) Jan. 27 at Gulfstream.

"I believe he can come from off the pace," Hurtak said. "In a lot of previous races, he's had bad luck. But the positive thing about this horse is that he always comes back. Even when he gets in trouble, he keeps coming back and fighting."

Trainer Todd Pletcher will saddle a pair of formidable contenders, including Tommy Macho, who finished third behind Conquest Big E and Always Dreaming in the Hardacre Mile.

His stablemate, Vulcan's Forge, will look to rebound after a sixth-place finish in the Stymie Stakes March 10 at Aqueduct Racetrack. The 5-year-old son of Giant's Causeway will return to graded stakes competition for the first time since he came in second in the Toboggan (G3) Jan. 27 at Aqueduct.

Also on the Saturday card, Stronach Stable's Holy Helena will make her New York return in the $200,000 Sheepshead Bay Stakes (G2T).

Trained by Jimmy Jerkens, the Ontario-bred filly by Ghostzapper rattled off three straight wins last spring and summer, including a victory over males in the Queen's Plate at Woodbine. Holy Helena is undefeated in two starts so far in her 4-year-old season, and most recently posted a 1 3/4-length score in Gulfstream's The Very One Stakes (G3T) March 3.

A race ahead of the Westchester, Brown will be represented by a trio of contenders in the $150,000 Fort Marcy Stakes (G3T).

Chilean-bred Robert Bruce and French import Silverwave will make their debuts for their new trainer, while Woodford Racing's Ticonderoga will look to build on the success of his season opener, when he scored a one-length allowance win April 11 at Aqueduct. Robert Bruce, a 4-year-old colt by Fast Company, is undefeated in six starts, including four group 1 wins in Chile. Silverwave, a 6-year-old son of Silver Frost, will make his first start since a 18th-place run in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1).

Entries: Westchester S. (G3) Belmont Park, Saturday, May 05, 2018, Race 11 Grade III

1m

Dirt

$200,000

4 yo's & up

7:07 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Tale of Silence (KY) Dylan Davis 115 Barclay Tagg - 2 Cloud Computing (KY) Manuel Franco 123 Chad C. Brown - 3 Moe Trouble (PA) Kendrick Carmouche 115 Claudio A. Gonzalez - 4 Vulcan's Forge (KY) Trevor McCarthy 115 Todd A. Pletcher - 5 Tommy Macho (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 121 Todd A. Pletcher - 6 Conquest Big E (KY) Jose A. Batista 123 Donna Green Hurtak -

Entries: Sheepshead Bay S. (G2T) Belmont Park, Saturday, May 05, 2018, Race 6 Grade II

1 3/8m

Inner turf

$200,000

4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

3:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Palinodie (FR) Trevor McCarthy 116 Christophe Clement - 2 Peru (GB) Kendrick Carmouche 116 Michael J. Maker - 3 Holy Helena (ON) Manuel Franco 120 James A. Jerkens - 4 Lottie (KY) Edgar S. Prado 116 H. Graham Motion - 5 Estrechada (ARG) David Cohen 120 Mike Puype - 6 Santa Monica (GB) Tyler Gaffalione 118 Chad C. Brown - 7 Summersault (NY) Dylan Davis 120 Mark A. Hennig -