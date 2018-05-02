Paddy Power Betfair Reports Strong Quarter for TVG

In its financial report for the first quarter of 2018, Paddy Power Betfair said its United States operations fared well in the first three months of the year.

The company said its U.S. revenue improved 23%, driven by a 17% handle increase at its advance-deposit wagering outlet TVG and supplemented by revenues from its daily fantasy site DRAFT.com. TVG handle tracked by the Oregon Racing Commission reached $277.3 million, compared with $235.7 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Paddy Power Betfair chief executive Peter Jackson said the company is prepared should the U.S. relax its laws on sports gambling. A Supreme Court decision on sports gambling could spur changes. The company's U.S. operations include an online casino platform in New Jersey.

"In the USA, TVG and Betfaircasino.com have good momentum, and we are continuing to make preparations for any positive regulatory changes," Jackson said.

For all operations the company reported a 2% drop in revenue for the first quarter.