Sinfonía Fantástica Earns BC Distaff Berth in Argentina

A quality filly over turf, Sinfonía Fantástica ran her best race on dirt to take the Gran Premio Criadores (G1) at Hipódromo Argentino de Palermo May 1.

Under jockey Juan Carlos Noriega Tuesday, she earned an automatic berth into the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) with a three-length victory.

The Gran Premio Criadores was the first of five South American races featured in the 2018 Breeders' Cup Challenge series.

The Breeders' Cup Challenge is an international series of 82 stakes races whose winners receive free berths and fees paid into a corresponding race of the Breeders' Cup. Breeders' Cup will also provide a $40,000 travel allowance for all starters based outside of North America.

Owned by Pablo Maggio and Oscar Albajari, the daughter of Cima de Triomphe made a powerful run over the long Palermo stretch to beat runner up Magica Stripes and give trainer Roberto Pellegatta a 1-2 finish.

"She did everything I asked," Noriega said. "We got the inside part of the track during the first part of the race, but when we found a nice place in the stretch to go ahead, I never doubted the result."

Sinfonía Fantástica, away at odds of 10-1, improved her record to five wins from 10 starts. She covered the 2,000 meters (1 1/4 miles) in 2:00.10. Favored Halo Holiday finished third in the 10-horse field.

"This filly is special and we always knew she would become a (group 1) winner," said Maggio, who also bred the filly at his Haras Don Arcángel. "She was not at her best a month ago in the Gran Premio Gilberto Lerena (G1), but now she (is) in amazing form. We will think about the Distaff in the next month, but I think the best situation in making the trip will be to get an American owner who wants to live that dream with us."