Pletcher, Ram Truck Reach Sponsorship Agreement

Todd Pletcher will be Ram-charged for the Kentucky Derby.

The seven-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer, along with his staff at Todd A. Pletcher Racing Stables, has teamed up with the Ram Truck brand for the Run for the Roses on May 5 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, it was announced today.

Pletcher and his team will be outfitted with Ram branded attire during Derby Week through the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 4, and the Derby.

The Ram Truck branding also includes Pletcher's horses, and jockeys. The trainer has four horses pointing to the 144th edition of the Derby - Florida Derby winner Audible, Arkansas Derby winner Magnum Moon, Louisiana Derby winner Noble Indy and Wood Memorial winner Vino Rosso. John Velazquez, who will ride Vino Rosso, and Luis Saez, who will be aboard Magnum Moon, also are part of the Ram team and will ride with Ram monogrammed jockey pants in the Derby

After morning workouts, most horses trained by Pletcher will be sporting specially designed Ram branded blankets.

"Ram has been a long-time supporter of the Kentucky Derby and horse racing," said Pletcher. "I'm a big fan of the brand. We've developed a great relationship over the last couple of years and we are looking forward to teaming up with them at this year's Derby."

Ram teamed with Pletcher in 2017 when Always Dreaming won the Derby. After the race, Ram presented Pletcher with a one-of-a-kind Derby edition Ram 2500 truck. Pletcher, in turn, kept the truck but donated its value to two Thoroughbred aftercare organizations he supports -Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance and New Vocations. During the NBC Sports telecast of the 2017 Preakness Stakes, Always Dreaming and Pletcher's racing team was featured in a Ram Trucks commercial.

Always Dreaming returns to Churchill Downs and is set to run in the Alysheba on Oaks Day. Including his four Derby starters, Pletcher plans to saddle a total of 11 horses on Derby Day.

Pletcher also won the Derby in 2010 with Super Saver. He has three wins in the Belmont Stakes - the filly Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017. Considered one of the top trainers in the history of the game, Pletcher has saddled more than 4,500 winners with earnings of more than $358 million, far and away the all-time earnings record for a trainer.



