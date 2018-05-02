Breeders' Cup Contest Tied to Kentucky Derby

Breeders' Cup, one of Thoroughbred horse racing's most prestigious international events, today announced the launch of a new sweepstakes tied to the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

Titled The Road to Churchill: Breeders' Cup Kentucky Derby Sweepstakes, the competition tasks participants to predict the winner of Saturday's 144th running of the Kentucky Derby for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships at iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on November 2 & 3. The trip for two will include roundtrip airfare to Louisville, VIP tickets to the Friday and Saturday races, and three nights of luxurious accommodations.

"The Kentucky Derby is one of the most spectacular events in horse racing and the perfect moment to get fans excited about the season ahead," said Breeders' Cup President and CEO Craig Fravel. "We look forward to bringing one lucky fan and their guest to the 2018 Breeders' Cup to experience the event in style and to providing many more with a fun and interactive way to enjoy the Derby this weekend."

The sweepstakes is accepting entries now through May 5 at 6:50 PM ET, immediately ahead of the Derby race. To enter, fans are asked to visit breederscup.wishpond.com/derbysweepstakes, where they can select the horse they think will win the Kentucky Derby. Participants who engage in social sharing through Twitter, follow the Breeders' Cup on Instagram and share unique referral links can earn additional entries into the sweepstakes. One Grand Prize winner will be randomly chosen from the eligible entries that selected the winning horse and will be notified of their status via e-mail. Both the winner and their guest must be eighteen years of age or older.

The 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships will return to Churchill Downs for the ninth time on Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3, 2018. To learn more about the 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships, please visit www.breederscup.com/2018.

