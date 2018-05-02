AAEP On Call Program to Serve Derby, Oaks Telecasts

Equine surgeon Keith Latson, DVM, DACVS, will represent the American Association of Equine Practitioners' On Call program and assist NBC Sports with horse-health information during the May 4 and 5 live racing telecasts of Kentucky Oaks day and Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

The On Call program serves all nationally televised equestrian events. Nearly 20 AAEP-member veterinarians in the United States and Canada share their veterinary expertise as On Call spokespersons. The program received the 2008 Special Eclipse Award for its contributions to Thoroughbred racing.

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, the AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.



About Dr. Latson:

Keith Latson, DVM, DACVS is a private surgical and performance equine consultant, focusing on yearling to racing-age Thoroughbreds.

Dr. Latson holds a B.S. in Biomedical Science, a B.S. in Veterinary Science and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A & M University. He received his board certification in surgery from the American College of Veterinary Surgeons in 2006 and has been practicing equine medicine and surgery for more than 15 years.

Dr. Latson has published and presented several peer-reviewed scientific papers related to equine surgery. Dr. Latson received the Equine Student Clinical Proficiency Award from Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and the James M. Wilson Award for Outstanding Research by a graduate student or resident from the Center for Equine Health at the University of California, Davis. Dr. Latson is actively involved in equine nutrition research with the Texas A&M and Montana State universities.



