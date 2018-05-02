ADW Twinspires.com Adds Machines at Churchill Downs

Visitors entering Churchill Downs at the new Paddock Entrance will notice a bank of machines where they can put cash into Twinspires.com advance deposit wagering accounts or open new accounts.

During an April 26 news conference to talk about new construction at Churchill, the machines were being installed a short distance from the new turnstiles where Derby week visitors can scan their tickets and go through metal detectors. The machines could provide fans a convenience in terms of avoiding long lines at the pari-mutuel windows.

Churchill Downs Racetrack is owned by Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc., as is Twinspires.com.

In general, horsemen—through purses—and tracks receive a greater share of wagering revenues from on-track wagers than off-track wagers, like ADWs. In this case though, track president Kevin Flanery said that when wagers through Twinspires are made through the track's wi-fi network, they are considered on-track wagers just as if they'd been made at a traditional window with a live teller.

A Twinspires spokesman declined a request for comment for this story.

