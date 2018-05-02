Sir Prancealot May Reverse Shuttle to U.S.

Cornerstone Stud recently secured a controlling interest in Sir Prancealot and is considering reverse-shuttling the group-winning son of Tamayuz to either the United States or Europe, according to a May 1 statement from the farm.

"We are encouraged with how well Sir Prancealot's progeny are handling firmer turf tracks such as those in the U.S.," said Sam Hayes, managing director of Cornerstone Stud, near Angaston, South Australia. "Interestingly, it was a pattern we noticed in Europe, where his progeny performed better on drier surfaces."

It has been the exploits of the 32 winners in his first crop, twice the number of first-crop winners by Frankel and Helmet, that is attractive to farms on other continents, according to Hayes. Sir Prancealot has 75 winners to date, led by grade 2 winner Madam Dancealot and graded-placed stakes winner Sir Dancealot.

"We have been fielding inquiries of late, and we will be making some decisions over the next month. He is young, healthy, and very fertile, so it makes sense to keep him shuttling, and perhaps America is the right option," Hayes said.

Sir Prancealot entered stud at the O'Callaghan family's Tally-Ho Stud in Ireland following a 2-year-old campaign in which he won three times and placed second once out of six starts. He won the Polypipe Flying Childers Stakes (G2) at Doncaster and placed second in the Prix Robert Papin (G2) at Maisons-Laffitte.

Sir Prancealot stands at Cornerstone for $16,500, including GST.

