Audible, Sponsor of Derby Starter, Donates to TAA

Audible Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, will donate $25,000 to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance May 5 as a continuation of Audible Inc.'s involvement with Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) contender Audible.

The check presentation is scheduled to take place in the regular winner's circle Saturday after the Churchill Downs Stakes presented by TwinSpires.com (G2), which is carded as race 8 and has a scheduled post time of 2:45 p.m.

Audible Inc. previously made a $15,000 donation to the TAA after Audible's win in the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) March 31.

"The TAA is thrilled to see Audible Inc. get involved with horse racing through Kentucky Derby contender Audible and is extremely grateful for their contributions to the TAA. These funds will help the TAA in our mission to establish a safe first exit from racing for horses and support accredited aftercare organizations that retrain, rehome, and retire Thoroughbreds," said TAA president John Phillips.

Audible, a bay son of Into Mischief, is trained by Todd Pletcher and is owned by China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, and WinStar Farm. The colt enters the Kentucky Derby off a three-length score in the Florida Derby and a 5 1/2-length victory in the Feb. 3 Holy Bull Stakes (G2), both at Gulfstream Park. Bred by Oak Bluff Stables LLC in New York, Audible is out of the winning Gilded Time mare Blue Devil Bel.

Audible Inc. invented and commercialized the first digital audio player in 1997, and has since been at the forefront of the explosively growing audiobook download segment. In 2017, listeners around the world downloaded over two billion hours of Audible Inc. content. Audible Inc. created a microsite dedicated to their involvement with Audible: https://www.audible.com/lp/go-audible

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retire, retrain, and rehome Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding. Funded initially by seed money from Breeders' Cup Ltd., The Jockey Club, and Keeneland Association Inc., the TAA is supported by owners, trainers, breeders, racetracks, aftercare professionals, and other industry groups. Since 2012, the TAA has granted more than $10.8 million to accredited aftercare organizations.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.