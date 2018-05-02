Untamed Domain Returns to Grass in American Turf

After finishing off the board in a dirt try in the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) March 10, Untamed Domain will return to the turf May 5 on the undercard of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Before top 3-year-olds contest the first American classic of the season, Untamed Domain will be the 123-pound highweight in the American Turf Stakes presented by Ram Trucks (G2T), which features a full field of top sophomore turf runners going 1 1/16 miles.

While West Point Thoroughbreds' Untamed Domain finished sixth in his March 10 effort at Tampa Bay Downs, the son of Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom now returns to grass, the surface on which he won last year's Summer Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine. Trainer Graham Motion, who sent out Animal Kingdom to a Derby win in his dirt debut, said May 2 that while Untamed Domain's breeding suggests turf, he wanted to see how the graded stakes winner would fare on dirt. With that question answered for now, Motion is looking forward to a return to turf.

Since the Tampa Bay Derby, Untamed Domain has worked five times, including four works on the synthetic surface at Fair Hill Training Center. Those breezes were all the fastest or second-fastest of the day for the distance at Fair Hill—three at six furlongs and one at five. Motion said he's been especially pleased with the most recent works by Untamed Domain.

Untamed Domain finished second by a length to Mendelssohn in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) at Del Mar. Mendelssohn will be among the favorites in this year's Kentucky Derby off his blowout win in the UAE Derby Sponsored by Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2).

Beyond Mendelssohn, the performances from a number of horses in the Juvenile Turf has flattered Untamed Domain. Fourth-place finisher Catholic Boy won the Remsen Stakes (G2), and fifth-place Beckford won the William Walker Stakes on the Churchill turf and is pointing for Royal Ascot. Other runners include Masar and James Garfield, who have group 3 wins this season; Kentucky Derby starters My Boy Jack, who has won two graded stakes since the race, and Flameaway, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) runner-up; Snapper Sinclair, who has two graded stakes placings this year; and Hemp Hemp Hurray, a recent stakes winner at Turfway Park who is being pointed to Royal Ascot.

"It's really been incredible the way they've all come back and run so well," Motion said.

Also entered Saturday is Speed Franco, who won the Dania Beach Stakes (G3T) Feb. 3 on the Gulfstream Park turf—a race where Untamed Domain finished third. Grupo 7C Racing Stable's Speed Franco has finished second in his two most recent starts, the Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) and Cutler Bay stakes, both at Gulfstream.

Treadway Racing Stable's Maraud, who edged Speed Franco by a neck to win the Palm Beach, will try to bounce back from a fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Utilities Transylvania Stakes (G3T) April 6 on the Keeneland turf.