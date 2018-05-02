Strong Ties at Kentucky Derby Trainers’ Dinner

While jokes flowed from the stage, and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin reprised his popular salute to the Louisville classic, the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association's Kentucky Derby Trainers' Dinner also reminded everyone of the strong ties on the backstretch.

About 600 people attended the annual dinner May 1 at the Louisville, Ky., Hyatt Regency that honors the year's Derby trainers and raises money for charity—this year for The Healing Place, which assists Churchill Downs workers with addiction problems; and the Backside Learning Center, which provides Churchill workers adult education programs, after-school and summer youth programs, and social services.

Dale Romans, who plans to send out Free Drop Billy and Promises Fulfilled in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), noted that all horsemen owe thanks to four-time Derby winner D. Wayne Lukas for shaping modern racing. Lukas, 82, plans to send out his 49th Derby starter May 5 in Calumet Farm's Bravazo.

"Just like every PGA Tour golfer owes Tiger Woods a debt of gratitude for making that game what it is, every trainer owes D. Wayne Lukas a debt of gratitude for making racing what it is today," Romans said.

In November, Romans earned his 703rd Churchill Downs training win, surpassing Hall of Fame conditioner Bill Mott at the top of the all-time wins list at the Louisville track.

"If anyone had to go by me, I'm glad it was Dale," said Mott, noting Romans' ties since childhood to Churchill. Mott has Hofburg in this year's Derby.

Asked about seeing Curlin 's progeny fare so well on the track, including Derby entries Good Magic, Solomini, and Vino Rosso, trainer Steve Asmussen said talking about the horse and owner Barbara Banke of Stonestreet Farms would make him emotional. He said he was proud to see Curlin's sons and daughters running well.

As is tradition, most of the night stays on the light side. Gov. Bevin again set the tone by telling a story with the name of each of this year's Derby horses included in the tale. Using the "wisdom of Solomini," Bevin's yarn included lines like, "Preparing fish can be tricky, but the chef here knows just when to take the Flameaway."

Each trainer received a bottle of Woodford Reserve engraved with his name. While on stage between presentations on his horses, Romans was the first to open his.

When explaining the third-place finish of his My Boy Jack after racing wide in the TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2), trainer Keith Desormeaux called out the rider, Kent Desormeaux.

"It was one of those non-Hall of Fame rides by my brother," Keith Desormeaux said.

Lukas conceded he's a longshot in the Derby this year but noted, "I do my best work when I'm 30-1."

With Audible, Magnum Moon, Noble Indy, and Vino Rosso entered in the Derby, trainer Todd Pletcher was on the stage for most of the night. At one point, he asked, "Can I leave yet?" And when host Jill Byrne criticized his summation of Arkansas Derby (G1) winner Magnum Moon as "trainer-speak," Pletcher—in a line that found humor in the fact it falls under the category of trainer-speak—responded, "What else am I going to say?"