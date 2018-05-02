My Miss Lilly's Drive for the Lilies

The May 4 Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) is also known as the "Run for the Lilies," so it goes without saying Don and Donna Adam's My Miss Lilly is a hunch play. But the daughter of Tapit offers more than just a good name as she prepares to face a full gate of 3-year-old fillies in the nine-furlong Oaks at Churchill Downs.

Tapit, North America's leading sire from 2014-16, has proven to be a classic sire. He is responsible for three of last four winners of the Belmont Stakes (G1) and also has Kentucky Oaks winner Untapable (2014).

Untapable is a homebred for Winchell Thoroughbreds, which owns 50% of Tapit, who at $300,000 demands the highest 2018 stud fee of any stallion in North America. Winchell Thoroughbreds also bred My Miss Lilly out of Wicked Deed, a stakes-winning daughter of the late Harlan's Holiday.

Begun by the late Verne Winchell, Winchell Thoroughbreds is now run by his son, Ron. They've had a pretty good run of late as co-owners of last year's Horse of the Year Gun Runner , who ran third in the 2016 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), and they'll be represented by Combatant in partnership with Willis Horton Racing in the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1). But they can't keep them all; they offered My Miss Lilly at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale.

"Back when Verne was alive, we rarely sold anything, but Ron doesn't want to keep that many in training, so we sell," said David Fiske, racing and farm manager for Winchell. "We have to sell some nice ones to keep any sort of credibility. We certainly didn't give her away."

Adam dug deep to purchase the gray/roan filly for $670,000.

"We picked her out as a team," said trainer Mark Hennig. "The farm manager, Ernie Retamoza Jr.; my wife, Rosemary; and I … we pick out the horses and provide a list to the boss (Mr. Adam) and let him do the bidding.

"We go through the catalogs before we get there and have a list of the ones we want to look at. She was one of those who made the cut. I think we bought six that year. She was the top filly of the bunch."

My Miss Lilly's dam, bred by Sophian Stable, was purchased by Winchell and turned over to Steve Asmussen. She made five starts—all at six furlongs—and had three wins, including a score in the 2011 Tiffany Lass Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Her second foal, Just Wicked (Tapit), won the 2015 Adirondack Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course.

"She's out of a sprinting mare, but she has a lot of Tapit in her," Hennig said. "She's leggy; she looks like she was meant to be a two-turn horse, even though she had sprint in her bottom side. That is what we liked about her; she had some speed in her pedigree but also looked like a filly who wanted to get two turns in these kinds of races."

My Miss Lilly debuted Dec. 23 at Aqueduct Racetrack going six furlongs. To no one's surprise, she won by 2 1/2 lengths. With each successive start she's added a furlong, from six to seven for the Feb. 3 Forward Gal Stakes (G3; third-place finish) at Gulfstream Park; from seven to eight for the March 3 Busher Stakes at the Big A (third); and from eight to the nine-furlong Gazelle Stakes (G2), which she won by a half-length under Joe Bravo.

Her success is part of a good streak put together by the Adams, who also bred and race Strike Power, winner of the Feb. 3 Swale Stakes (G3) and runner-up in the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2).

As for the Oaks, Hennig thinks My Miss Lilly is "a filly that's capable of stalking; a mid-pack type. She got a good outside post (11) to follow them into the turn and see how the race develops. She's tactical. She's not a filly that minds a little dirt in her face. If they're going slow, she's going to be right up on them; if they're going fast, she can drop back.

"We had our weekly conference on Monday, like we do every week with the farm manager. Mr. Adam is looking forward to the week; he's coming in Thursday," Hennig said. "I know the whole family is excited, and I'm happy we'll be able to provide some excitement for them."