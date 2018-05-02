McCarron to Recruit New Owners Through Team Valor

Few people can communicate the excitement of Thoroughbred racing as well as Chris McCarron, and the retired Hall of Fame jockey plans to put those skills to use to recruit new partners for the Team Valor International partnership.

"A lot of the people are of the opinion that we don't have enough horses in this business and that's why we have short fields but I think that one of the problems is that we don't have enough owners," McCarron said. "We have to get out there and find some new people to get into the business. My job is to express how exciting it is and how much fun it can be for people to invest in a horse.

"Most of us know that it's not a real money-making venture, but it's an excitement-making venture."

McCarron, who starts this week in his new role, will be part of the executive team of the far-flung organization. Team Valor has entered three runners this week in Louisville, including starters in the Eight Belles Stakes (G2) (Talk Veuve to Me) May 4 and Opening Verse Stakes (First Premio) May 3.

"As a Hall of Fame inductee and as the rider of such legendary racehorses as Alysheba and John Henry, Chris is one of the most recognizable people in racing," said Team Valor CEO Barry Irwin. "But it is for his abilities as a communicator, his horsemanship and his drive as an organizer that he has been brought aboard.

"I have worked alongside Chris as part of the initiative to introduce federal legislation to rein in the use of legal and illegal drugs in our sport and I have been very impressed with his communication skills and his passion for the best aspects of our game."

The Hall of Fame jockey rode many of Team Valor's most successful runners, including grade 1 winners Golden Ballet and The Deputy, best in the Oaks and Derby at Santa Anita Park. But their mutual involvement began in 1978 when McCarron upon arrival in California won back-to-back races at Del Mar aboard Irwin's second racehorse, a filly named Sorcerer, who was trained by Gary Jones.

"He's been doing the syndication for a long time and he sure knows what he's doing," McCarron said. "Barry has a great eye for a horse and good people who work for him. Barry knows how to value a horse and appraise them, and he has a knack for finding a diamond in the rough."

The rider's most recent major career achievement came when he realized a nearly life-long dream of establishing America's first school for jockeys. Named the North American Racing Academy, it is the only school where aspiring jockeys can earn a college degree. McCarron started NARA in 2006 and left it in safe hands in 2014.

After retiring from a record-breaking career as a jockey, McCarron served as general manager at Santa Anita Park. He regularly serves as an on-air personality and is a popular speaker at corporate events throughout the country.

"I saw firsthand the dedication and energy that Chris brought to the task of establishing the riding academy," Irwin said. "I don't know too many people that had the unique skill set to pull off that venture. We would like to tap into those talents at Team Valor."

McCarron will continue to be based in Lexington, where he has family and has lived for the past several years. He is, however, expected to travel to races and various promotional events as a spokesman for Team Valor.

Team Valor is in the process of reshaping aspects of the company. Recently, Godolphin Flying Start student Jessica Berry, who graduates in July, was hired as part of the executive team. Also, TVI announced last week that it would start unwinding its involvement in South African racing and breeding, which is comprised of 65 horses.

The international racing stable currently campaigns horses in the United States, England, France, Germany, South Africa, Canada, Australia, and South Korea. Eight individual TVI runners have earned black-type in 2018, with its three biggest European stars ready to return to action this month.