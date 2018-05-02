Casse Duo Will Face Off in Churchill Distaff

The May 5 $300,000 Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes (G2T) is shaping up to be a classic tale of old rivalries, narrow misses, dueling stablemates—and hopefully for at least one runner—redemption.

With no graded victory under their respective belts for the 2018 season, Mark Casse's pair of grade 1 winners, La Coronel and Dream Dancing, will be two of many familiar faces, battling it out against nine other challengers in what is sure to be a spirited race to the finish.

As part of the undercard of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), the John Oxley-owned pair will meet on the track for the one mile test for 4-year-olds fillies and up over the Churchill Downs turf.

Running as a highweight by two pounds, La Coronel will break from post 11 in the hopes of attaining her first graded victory since winning the Oct. 14 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes Presented by Lane's End (G1T) at Keeneland.

The daughter of Colonel John logged her first graded win at two, setting a high bar for a career that would eventually carry her to three more graded victories—capped off by her sophomore season win in the QE II Challenge.

With a career record of 5-3-1 in 15 starts, La Coronel has already faced graded company three times this year. A top contender in the April 14 Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T), La Coronel managed to draw even with the leaders in the second turn but weakened in the final stretch to finish fourth. Jockey Jose Lezcano, who has had the mount for La Coronel's last five races, will ride again on Saturday.

Stablemate Dream Dancing will also be looking to cover lost ground this season. Coming off a seventh-place finish during her most recent out in the Suwannee River Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park, the daughter of leading sire Tapit has never finished higher than second in her three previous outs over the Louisville oval.

With morning line odds of 7-2, Joseph Allen's homebred Dream Awhile will headline the field. Trained by Chad Brown, the daughter of War Front missed by a only neck to her stablemate Elysea's World in the Feb. 10 Suwannee River Stakes (G3T); her first and only out this year.

In addition to the Casse rivalry, familiar competitors Res Ipsa and On Leave, who ran second and third respectively in March 31 Honey Fox Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park, will once again have the opportunity to score in the Churchill Distaff. Res Ipsa, 5-year-old daughter of English Channel , finished just a nose behind fellow runner Lull in the Honey Fox, On Leave hanging tight a half-length behind.

The only runner with a graded victory to her name this season will be Madam Dancealot. Owned by Slam Dunk Racing, the Irish bred daughter of Sir Prancealot (IRE) won the March 18 Santa Ana Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park by a half-length. Since relocating from England in 2016, the Richard Baltas-trained filly has finished worse than fourth only three times over 11 starts in the U.S.

Also running as a heighweight by two pounds, Madam Dancealot will break from the rail with regular rider Corey Nakatani aboard.