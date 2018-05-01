Louisiana Downs Set for May 5 Opening Day

The 2018 Thoroughbred racing season at Harrah's Louisiana Downs commences on Saturday, May 5. Opening day will include eight races beginning at 3:15 pm (Central) and the simulcast of the 144th Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs.

Opening day will feature plenty of action for racing fans and an entertaining day for families as well. Beginning at 11:00 am along the track apron, there will be a children's area with free bounce houses, water slides, face painting and culinary delights from the most popular food trucks in Shreveport-Bossier City.

The 84-day meet will include 14 stakes highlighted by two major stakes programs, Louisiana Cup Day on Saturday, August 4 and Super Derby Day on Sunday, September 2.

"We look forward to welcoming racing fans to Louisiana Downs this Saturday," said Trent McIntosh, Louisiana Downs assistant general manager. "Opening day is always very exciting with live racing, the simulcast of the Kentucky Derby and a festival atmosphere suited for fans of all ages. The interest from horsemen has been strong and our goal is to offer quality racing to our horseplayers throughout the 2018 Thoroughbred meet."

Super Derby Update and Fond Memories for Owner Staton Flurry

Louisiana Downs will present 14 stakes highlighted by two major events, Louisiana Cup Day on Saturday, August 4 and Super Derby Day on Sunday, September 2. As previously announced one major change for the upcoming season is that the Grade 3, $300,000 Super Derby will return to the main track at a distance of mile and one-sixteenth on Sunday, September 2.

In 2017, the Super Derby was contested on the Franks Turf Course and Flurry Racing Stable LLC's Mr. Misunderstood scored a definitive victory in the richest race of the season. Trained by Brad Cox, the gelded son of Archarcharch, shipped to Bossier City for the $60,000 Prelude, won that easily to earn a berth to the Super Derby, the meet's richest stakes.

Staton Flurry, 27, is a young owner with a keen eye for racing prospects. He purchased Mr. Misunderstood for $130,000 at the 2016 Ocala Breeders' Two-Year-Old in Training Sale and sent him to Cox, who is emerging as one of the country's most respected conditioners.

After Mr. Misunderstood finished a disappointing seventh in the 2017 Illinois Derby, Cox urged Flurry to consider a switch to grass for the dark bay gelding.

"Brad suggested we run Mr. Misunderstood on the turf," Flurry explained. "He has a knack for listening to the horse and the horse really liked it."

Make that really, really liked it! Flurry's pride and joy who was entered in a $30,000 claiming race at Fair Grounds at the end of 2016, went on to win seven consecutive turf races last year, culminating with a victory in the Grade 3, Commonwealth Turf Stakes at Churchill Downs.

Flurry has 15 horses in training with Cox, Kevin Martin and Karl Broberg and was not overly disappointed hearing the news that the Super Derby would revert to the main track.

"The way that I see it, we got a little piece of history," he said. "I loved the experience and we enjoyed running at Louisiana Downs. I bought a Louisiana-bred at the TTA Sale last month; he had one of the top five works. If all goes well, we're hoping to get him in a prep this meet and aim for the Prelude."

Flurry makes his living in the family-owned parking lot business in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He has ties to Midget Car Racing but admits that horseracing is his passion.

"It gets in your blood," admits Flurry. "I'm part owner of (the undefeated 3-year-old trained by Cox) Exclamation Point, who is pointed to the Sir Barton at Pimlico. I love studying bloodlines, attending the sales and watching my horses train. Of course, winning never gets old!"

Trainers and Jockeys To Watch

Joey Foster of Vinton, Louisiana, who has won the last two training titles at Louisiana Downs, returns with a full barn. He saddled 68 winners last year to top H. B. Johnson, Karl Broberg, James Hodges, Sarah Delany, Pat Mouton, Dana Whited and Danny Pish, all of whom return with runners on the opening day card.

Last year's leading rider, Gerardo Mora, will be back, along with Richard Eramia, Aubrie Green, Filimon Rodriguez, Eguard Tejera Hector Del-Cid, Jose Guerrero, and Kevin Smith.

Post Times and Stakes Schedule

Live racing will be conducted Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and Saturday with a 3:15 p.m. (Central) post time through September 27.

