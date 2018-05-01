Derby Contender Combatant in Comfort Zone at Churchill

While Steve Asmussen acknowledges Combatant will have to run the best race of his career in what the Hall of Fame trainer believes is a particularly tough edition of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), he does think some factors are working in the colt's favor that could aid a top performance.

One of four sons of Scat Daddy entered in this year's Derby, Winchell Thoroughbreds and Willis Horton Racing's Combatant enters off a fourth-place finish in the Arkansas Derby (G1). While Asmussen would have liked a better finish at Oaklawn Park, he believes that Combatant's best race is ahead of him.

"He needs to be considerably faster because of the talent of this group, but I do not feel that he's gotten his trip or his best race yet to date," Asmussen said.

While Combatant has yet to win a stakes race, he's consistent. He has earned stakes-placings in the Rebel Stakes (G2), third; Southwest Stakes (G3), second; Smarty Jones Stakes, second; and Remington Springboard Mile Stakes, second.

While starting from the outside in a field of 20 may not be ideal, Asmussen said a return to Churchill Downs, where Combatant spent last summer and fall before shipping to Oaklawn, is a major plus.

"We were just talking about how comfortable it is bringing him back here," Asmussen said. "He was here all last summer; was here last fall. Then we went to Oaklawn. We left Oaklawn and brought him here and he just got right into the routine. That's very comfortable.

"Still, that won't do anything for him in regards to the ability of the other horses. That's out of his hands."

Combatant appeared at home when he breezed a half-mile in :49 3/5 April 30 at the Louisville, Ky. track.

"I do love how he's trained here. I thought his breeze yesterday was fairly aggressive for him. He's always been an easy goer, he's pretty light on himself on the racetrack. But it seemed like he had good direction yesterday and he came out of it perfectly," Asmussen said. "We'll probably school him one time in the paddock this week, but I feel really good about the intangibles around him going into the Derby."

Asmussen noted that the large crowds at Oaklawn provided some preparation for Derby day.

"I think the stage will be fine for him. That's one thing I think Oaklawn Park does for you as far as a Derby prep," Asmussen said. "(The horse) experienced that whereas other horses, you're not sure how they're going to react."

Combatant was one of four horses near the Derby points bubble for Asmussen this year. He provided an update on plans for his other three May 1.

Bloom Racing Stable's Snapper Sinclair, who finished a close second in the Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Ford (G2), will be rested with plans for a fall campaign. The son of City Zip won the Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Juvenile Stakes last year at Kentucky Downs.

Asmussen said Winchell Thoroughbreds' Reride came back a little light from his third-place finish in the UAE Derby Sponsored by Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2) and needed some time. The son of Candy Ride had his first work since that race April 22 at Churchill and is being considered for the Preakness Stakes (G1).

Asmussen has not decided on the next start for Dream Baby Dream. On Monday, Dream Baby Dream had his first workout (five furlongs, 1:01 4/5), since a seventh-place finish in the Arkansas Derby for the grade 3-placed son of Into Mischief . The trainer didn't rule out a start in one of the final two classics.