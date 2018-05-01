Bolt d'Oro Carries Ruis to Kentucky Derby

As a self-made businessman, Mick Ruis has seen a number of his dreams come true. But when it came to running a horse in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), those thoughts typically were interrupted by a dose of reality.

"I never really thought about it, because I thought, 'Wow, the Kentucky Derby. That's for all the rich owners and famous trainers,'" Ruis said.

But on the morning of May 1, Ruis found himself on the Churchill Downs backstretch outside Barn 43 with his two-time grade 1 winner Bolt d'Oro. Ruis owns and trains Bolt d'Oro, the most expensive horse he ever has purchased at auction. That investment in the son of Medaglia d'Oro has paid off—he is the first Derby starter for the 57-year-old horseman, a native of El Cajon, Calif.

Before this trip, Ruis counted a big betting score as his favorite edition of the Louisville classic.

"My favorite Derby I watched, I was in Agua Caliente Mexico at the off-track (parlor), watching Gato del Sol win. I didn't have much money then, but I had $300 on him," Ruis recalled of the 21-1 upset. "After that race, I was doing pretty good."

A victory by Bolt d'Oro would not be as surprising as the outcome of the 1982 Derby. Bolt d'Oro won last year's Del Mar Futurity and FrontRunner Stakes (both G1) and closed out season with a third-place finish in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) after a wide trip as the 3-5 favorite.

This season Bolt d'Oro's first race was delayed a bit by a pulled muscle. He returned to racing in the March 10 San Felipe Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park, where he finished a head behind McKinzie but was placed first after the stewards disqualified McKinzie for interference. That Bob Baffert-trained rival was declared off the Derby trail in March (Baffert said May 1 he is tack-walking and eyeing the grade 1 Betfair.com Haskell Invitational July 29 at Monmouth Park), but a new threat from Baffert's barn took his place in Justify, who turned Ruis' colt back by three lengths in the April 7 Santa Anita Derby (G1).

In that race, Bolt d'Oro tracked the eventual morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby in second throughout and settled for runner-up honors. But short of winning the race, Ruis was pleased with how everything else went that day.

"We weren't going to catch Justify on the lead and the fractions he had there," Ruis said. "We weren't beating Justify that day, but I'll tell you what, he came out of that race really good. He cooled out in the testing barn after the race. He did good.

"He has never trained better at any point he's been in the barn. If he would have had to really bear down and get in there in the Santa Anita Derby, we might not have what we want from him today. This is the big one, the one we want to take home."

Victor Espinoza will ride Bolt d'Oro on the first Saturday in May. The three-time Derby winner will be aboard the colt in a race for the first time. He noted that the expected 20-horse field of the Derby and atmosphere will present new challenges for many horses.

"He's one of the best horses in the race and in the Kentucky Derby, everything changes," Espinoza said.

Ruis likes the experience Bolt d'Oro has picked up to date, facing fields of 7 to 12 horses, competing in four grade 1 races, and winning from both near the lead and off the pace.

"He has to be one of the most battle-tested horses going into the race. He's faced the best of the best," Ruis said. "I'm really happy that way. He has the miles on him. A lot of people who have studied this race have told me that if you have the miles behind you, you'll do better in the Derby."