Starting Gate Suites Latest High-End Churchill Seating

Churchill Downs christened its $37 million Starting Gate Suites on the track's opening night April 28, the latest premium seating area as the track capitalizes on demand for its signature Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

For a two-day (Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) and Derby weekend), all-inclusive package accommodating about 30 people, each of the 32 suites runs just over $130,000, track officials said. All were sold prior to being built.

"We have this rich history that we want to celebrate, but we also know that we have to keep up with the times," said track president Kevin Flanery.

One of the main attractions of the suites is balcony seating overlooking the quarter pole where the Derby starts. The new suites include refrigerators, televisions, combinations of chairs, couches and stools, and cushioned seats on the balcony. (The cushioned balcony seats also were added to suites from previous renovations that didn't have them.)

Behind the new suites are table dining areas and bars with floor-to-ceiling windows that look toward downtown Louisville.

Decor on the three floors highlight pictures of horsemen, horses, and fans of the Derby—and the starting gates that have dispatched the fields for the American classic.

With expanding entertainment options for customers, "we know we have to keep things fresh, make things exciting, but at the same time cherish that history, because they're coming for that spectacle and the history and the racing," Flanery said. "But they want to do it in comfort, and they want to do it in style."

Some suite occupants will be moving up from infield suites, Flanery said, but many are new to the Derby. They'll see NFL Hall of Famers in the area, he said, and visits by celebrity chefs.

"We think we're going to put on one of the greatest shows that the Derby has ever seen," he said.

The new suites are at the north end of the property adjacent to the Jockey Club Suites, which were completed in 2003. Separating the two areas of suites is a tower designed to mask that the new suites are at an angle to prevent views from being blocked.

The Starting Gate Suites project, with the indoor dining areas and some new seating elsewhere, adds about 1,800 seats and 77,250 square feet for the track's biggest days. A rooftop garden can be added in future years if desired, Flanery said.

The suites will be available for the Breeders' Cup, which returns to Churchill this fall. But "it's beyond Breeders' Cup, and it's beyond Derby," Flanery said. "Mother's Day is the week after Derby. We'll have a lot of families here. They'll be able to enjoy these."

Besides the suite project, Churchill is in the middle of a $32 million project to improve traffic flow for vehicles and pedestrians. The portion closest to Central Avenue is complete and track officials say the other half closer to Longfield Avenue will be completed by Breeders' Cup. Also a new entrance behind the paddock aims to get people in more easily.

Track general manager Ryan Jordan said the project isn't adding parking spaces, but instead tries to eliminate previous bottlenecks where shuttles were blocked by pedestrians crossing Central Avenue leaving Churchill.

"It's just the challenge of bringing 170,000 people to a venue for one day," Jordan said.

The projects bring the capital investment Churchill has made in its plant since the completion of the clubhouse and grandstand renovation in 2005 to more than $150 million. Including all the projects, Churchill has invested almost $280 million since the early 2000s.

Flanery said the demand for attending the Derby still is greater than what's available. At the same time, the track has added suite or other premium areas throughout almost the entire homestretch except for the old Skye Terrace by the clubhouse turn.

Asked if the Starting Gate Suites project is the last big permanent seating to be added, Flanery said, "I would never say never. We're blessed. We've had demand."

But completely new areas aren't the only option, Flanery said.

"There's more demand for enhancing the experience," he said. "So a lot of what we've done in the past (is) we'll look at an existing seating area and change it to include hospitality or to enhance the view."

All the improvements are part of an effort to "expand our reach nationally and internationally to try and attract more people from all over the world to the Derby," Flanery said, "so that they're in the community, spending dollars and having a great time with the city of Louisville."