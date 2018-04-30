Gas Station Sushi Takes Next Step in Eight Belles

Unbeaten Gas Station Sushi will aim to keep moving forward in the May 4 $200,000 Eight Belles Stakes presented by Kentucky Trailer (G2) for 3-year-old fillies on the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) undercard.

The seven-furlong Eight Belles is Churchill Downs' fifth race Friday and drew a field of seven.

Shipping east, the Into Mischief filly had a successful return to racing April 8 in the seven-furlong Beaumont Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select (G3), where she outran Oaks contender Kelly's Humor by 1 1/2 lengths. That field also included the likes of Matron Stakes (G3) winner Happy Like a Fool and Dream It Is, who won the Schuylerville Stakes (G3) by nine lengths one start prior.

Gas Station Sushi, who is trained by Richard Baltas and based at Santa Anita Park, attracted attention in the morning at Del Mar as a juvenile. And when she made her debut there Aug. 6, she went off as the 6-5 favorite.

She won that first start by 3 1/2 lengths for owners Riley Racing Stables, Jason Tackitt, Megan Tackitt, Mike Hensen, and Tiger Racing Stable. As the favorite for the upcoming Del Mar Debutante (G1), the filly's connections had their sights set high, but their enthusiasm was curbed by reality when a bone chip was discovered in an ankle.

After having the chip removed and getting four months off, Gas Station Sushi returned to training in February and progressed well. Her victory at Keeneland put her back on track to try stiffer competition.

Corey Nakatani, who was aboard for both previous races, has the mount Friday and will break from post 6.

The competition in the Eight Belles will include last out Purple Martin Stakes winner Mia Mischief as well as Amy's Challenge, a multiple stakes winner who finished third in the Fantasy Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park in her most recent effort.

Trained by Steve Asmussen, Mia Mischief will look to improve off her last out victory. The Into Mischief filly has won three of her six starts and finished runner-up in the other three.

In her season debut Jan. 20, Mia Mischief finished a neck behind Amy's Challenge in the Dixie Belle Stakes at six furlongs at Oaklawn. The filly does have an advantage in that she has a victory over the Churchill main track. In her 2017 season finale she led 3 3/4 lengths to win a 6 1/2-furlong allowance optional-claiming race Nov. 25.

Ricardo Santana Jr. will ride from post 3.

Amy's Challenge started her racing career at Canterbury Park for trainer McLean Robertson. She attracted attention after she won her maiden by 16 1/2 lengths. The daughter of Artie Schiller followed that up with a stakes victory before shipping to Oaklawn. After her Dixie Belle victory, she placed second in the Honeybee Stakes (G3) going 1 1/16 miles, finishing behind Cosmic Burst and 1 1/4 lengths in front of Kentucky Oaks contender Sassy Sienna.

Hall of Fame rider Gary Stevens will have the mount from the rail.