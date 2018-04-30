Always Dreaming Returns to Churchill for Alysheba

Always Dreaming will make his second start of the season May 4 at Churchill Downs in search of his first graded victory since winning the 2017 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

Racing exclusively amidst graded company in his last four starts, the son of Bodemeister will break from post 3 in a field of eight beneath the Twin Spires in the $400,00 Alysheba Stakes Presented by Sentient Jet (G2).

Following his disappointing ninth-place run in the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), the Todd Pletcher-trained colt was found to suffer from severe stomach ulcers. Sidelined from racing, Always Dreaming was cleared to return to training in November, when it was announced he had recovered sufficiently to be pointed toward a 4-year-old campaign.

Having logged a runner-up effort in the March 31 Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile Stakes (G2), the 1 1/16 mile test for 4-year-olds and up could prove a tight race for Always Dreaming, who will face off against a field of talented runners; two of which have already bested the former Kentucky Derby victor.

Owned in partnership by Brookyln Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Racing Stables, Siena Farm, West Point Thoroughbreds, MeB Racing Stables, and Elias Stables, Always Dreaming breezed four furlongs April 26 in :49 1/5 during his final timed work at Churchill Downs. Jockey John Velazquez will have the mount.

Joining Always Dreaming will be Good Samaritan and Giuseppe the Great—who took first and second place respectively in the July 29 Jim Dandy Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2). Always Dreaming settled for third place, a head behind Nick Zito-trained Giuseppe the Great, who will seek his first graded stakes victory in the Alysheba over a career of 13 starts.

The highweight by two pounds, WinStar Farm, China Horse Club International, SF Racing, and Head of Plains' Good Samaritan will headline the field. Trained by Bill Mott, the millionaire son of Harlan's Holiday will vie for his second win of the season, following his success in the March 24 New Orleans Handicap (G2).

Not to be discounted is 7-year-old, multiple graded stakes winner Hoppertunity. Fresh from his win in the April 4 Tokyo City Cup Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park, the Bob Baffert-trained runner will break from post 5 with habitual jockey Flavien Prat aboard. While Hoppertunity has yet to visit the Churchill Downs' winner's circle, the son of Any Given Saturday has never finished worse than fourth in his five previous starts over the Louisville oval.

Owned by Karl Watson, Mike Pegram, and Paul Weitman, Hoppertunity boasts a career record of 8-7-5 in 30 starts and will be the highest earner on the field for the Alysheba, with previous total earnings exceeding $4 million.