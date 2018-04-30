Radio, Television Schedules for Derby Week

The Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) traditionally receives the most media coverage of any horse race in the world, and the upcoming 144th run for the roses on May 5 at Churchill Downs will be no exception.

This year's programming is again highlighted by extensive coverage from NBC Sports, starting on Thursday, May 3 and continuing through the winner's circle celebration following the Derby early Saturday evening.

The week's schedule follows, courtesy of America's Best Racing.

TV schedule

Date Program Time Network May 3 Kentucky Derby Access 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. NBCSN May 4 Kentucky Oaks undercard and 144th running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks broadcast from Churchill Downs (Oaks post time 6:12 p.m.) 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m. NBCSN May 5 Kentucky Derby undercard broadcast from Churchill Downs 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. NBCSN May 5 The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve broadcast from Churchill Downs (Derby post time 6:46 p.m.) 2:30 p.m.-7: 30 p.m. NBC

Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule

Date Program Time Network May 1 Derby Countdown Show presented by Jimmy John's of Lexington, Ky. 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. HRRN May 1 At The Races with Steve Byk: Andy Serling, Horse Health, and Jeremy Plonk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network May 1 Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka 6 p.m.-7 p.m. HRRN May 1 Derby Trainers Dinner Presented by the KTA/KTOB 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. HRRN May 2 Derby Countdown Show presented by Jimmy John's of Lexington, Ky. 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. HRRN May 2 At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network May 2 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m.-6 p.m. HRRN May 2 Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m.-7 p.m. HRRN May 3 Derby Countdown Show presented by Jimmy John's of Lexington, Ky. 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. HRRN May 3 At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more 4:30 p.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network May 3 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m.-6 p.m. HRRN May 3 Brisnet.com Call-In Show 6 p.m.-7 p.m. HRRN May 4 At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network May 4 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 3 p.m.-4 p.m. HRRN May 4 Longines Kentucky Oaks presented by Twinspires.com 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. HRRN May 5 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m.-10 a.m. HRRN May 5 "The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled featured guest Randy Moss 10 a.m. SB Nation Radio May 5 Kentucky Derby Undercard/Preview presented by Twinspires.com 2 p.m.-5 p.m. HRRN May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve produced in partnership with NBC Sports and Westwood One (Derby post time 6:46 p.m.) 3 p.m. HRRN

Note: All times listed are Eastern

Online Video Schedule