Radio, Television Schedules for Derby Week

The Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) traditionally receives the most media coverage of any horse race in the world, and the upcoming 144th run for the roses on May 5 at Churchill Downs will be no exception.
This year's programming is again highlighted by extensive coverage from NBC Sports, starting on Thursday, May 3 and continuing through the winner's circle celebration following the Derby early Saturday evening.
The week's schedule follows, courtesy of America's Best Racing.
TV schedule
|
Date
|
Program
|
Time
|
Network
|
May 3
|
Kentucky Derby Access
|
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|
May 4
|
Kentucky Oaks undercard and 144th running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks broadcast from Churchill Downs (Oaks post time 6:12 p.m.)
|
12 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|
May 5
|
Kentucky Derby undercard broadcast from Churchill Downs
|
12 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|
May 5
|
The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve broadcast from Churchill Downs (Derby post time 6:46 p.m.)
|
2:30 p.m.-7: 30 p.m.
Note: All times listed are Eastern
Radio Schedule
|Date
|Program
|Time
|Network
|May 1
|Derby Countdown Show presented by Jimmy John's of Lexington, Ky.
|7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
|HRRN
|May 1
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Andy Serling, Horse Health, and Jeremy Plonk
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|May 1
|Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka
|6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|HRRN
|May 1
|Derby Trainers Dinner Presented by the KTA/KTOB
|7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
|HRRN
|May 2
|Derby Countdown Show presented by Jimmy John's of Lexington, Ky.
|7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
|HRRN
|May 2
|At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|May 2
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|HRRN
|May 2
|Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton
|6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|HRRN
|May 3
|Derby Countdown Show presented by Jimmy John's of Lexington, Ky.
|7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
|HRRN
|May 3
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more
|4:30 p.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|May 3
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|HRRN
|May 3
|Brisnet.com Call-In Show
|6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|HRRN
|May 4
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|May 4
|Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets
|3 p.m.-4 p.m.
|HRRN
|May 4
|Longines Kentucky Oaks presented by Twinspires.com
|4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|HRRN
|May 5
|Equine Forum Show
|8 a.m.-10 a.m.
|HRRN
|May 5
|"The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled featured guest Randy Moss
|10 a.m.
|SB Nation Radio
|May 5
|Kentucky Derby Undercard/Preview presented by Twinspires.com
|2 p.m.-5 p.m.
|HRRN
|May 5
|Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve produced in partnership with NBC Sports and Westwood One (Derby post time 6:46 p.m.)
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
Note: All times listed are Eastern
Online Video Schedule
|Date
|Program
|Time
|Website
|May 1
|Kentucky Derby Post Position Draw
|11 a.m.
|Kentucky Derby Facebook