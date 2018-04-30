Rushing Fall Looms Large in Edgewood Stakes

Rushing Fall had the excuses ready had her seasonal bow gone into the books as her first career loss.

Coming into the April 8 Appalachian Stakes Presented by Japan Racing Association (G2T) at Keeneland, the daughter of More Than Ready was a couple works short on fitness, facing a field that included improving multiple graded stakes winner Thewayiam. And, wicked as her closing kick is, the pace that day was not something that figured to shape up in Rushing Fall's favor.

None of that mattered once the wire arrived as the bay filly's class carried her to a one-length victory in her first start since November. With her sea legs under her, Rushing Fall is expected to be even more formidable May 4 when she heads a field of 11 for the $200,000 Edgewood Stakes Presented by Forcht Bank (G3T) at Churchill Downs.

Rushing Fall's victory in the Appalachian over yielding turf kept her unbeaten in four career starts, and the race was her first competitive outing since taking the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) at Del Mar Nov. 3. Where there may have been some concern about how tight she was heading into her sophomore debut, she bounced out of that run with enough reserve that wheeling her back in three weeks became the new plan.

"She came out of the race well and after speaking to owner Bob Edwards (of e Five Racing) he expressed a desire to race over here only if she was doing well and was up to it," trainer Chad Brown said. "I gave her the opportunity to work twice at Keeneland and show me that her energy level was back and that she was ready to run again and she is.

"She had missed a couple works (before the Appalachian) and was able to overcome it. Now she's at maximum fitness and doing super. Hopefully she'll improve off her last effort."

A sharpened Rushing Fall figures to be an overwhelming force to overcome Friday and she already bested fellow Edgewood entrants Heavenly Love, Beach Waltz, and Daddy Is a Legend in the Appalachian.

Her toughest competition may come from within her own barn. Fellow Brown trainee Altea was group 3-placed in her native France last year and was admirable enough in her North American debut, finishing third to Andina Del Sur in the March 10 Florida Oaks (G3T), where she was beaten just a head and a nose.