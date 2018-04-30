Equine Sales Company Juvenile Sale May 7

Equine Sales Company will present its 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale in Opelousas, La., Monday, May 7, with a catalog of 73 that includes several recent supplements.

The sale will begin at 1 p.m. with the breeze show set for Sunday, May 6, at 10 a.m. Both the breeze show and sale will be broadcast live on the Equine Sales website, and breeze show replays will also be posted.

As always, the auction features offspring of many top Louisiana stallions, including Half Ours , Custom for Carlos , and Star Guitar , and leading national sires including Flat Out (the sire of last year's $110,000 sale-topper), Hard Spun , and Shackleford .

Also on the schedule, the $75,000 Equine Sales Oaks will be held Friday, May 4, followed by the $75,000 Equine Sales Derby on Saturday, May 5, both at Evangeline Downs for graduates of last year's 2-year-olds in training sale.

"There are top quality runners in both of those stakes that will showcase some of horses who went through the ring last year," said Foster Bridewell, sales director. "I think this year's catalog is even stronger, so I'm looking forward to seeing these horses at the breeze show and then at the races down the road."

The sale catalog is online at www.equinesalesofla.com.

