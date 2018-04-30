Sam Roberts Band to Headline Queen's Plate Festival

Six-time JUNO Award-winning and multiplatinum-selling Canadian rock icons, Sam Roberts Band, have just been announced as the Saturday headliner at the 2018 Queen's Plate Festival. The three-day festival will run from Friday, June 29, through Sunday, July 1, at Woodbine Racetrack. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

Critically acclaimed country music superstar Brad Paisley will kick off the Queen's Plate Festival on Friday, June 29, with a show-stopping performance. On Saturday, June 30, Sam Roberts Band will bring rock lovers to their feet with an unforgettable live concert following the 159th running of the $1 million Queen's Plate. Additional festival musical acts will be announced in the weeks to come.

"This year's Queen's Plate Festival is going to be one for the record books. For the third year in a row, we're bringing the ultimate fusion of sports, live music, fashion and food, continuing our status as the go-to event of the summer," said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment. "With Brad Paisley and Sam Roberts Band as the musical talent, people are in for a thrilling ride."

Two-day passes starting at just $45 provide great value including access to the grounds for live racing all weekend long, Friday night's Brad Paisley concert, and an extensive offering of attractions on Saturday such as the Hats & Horseshoes Party presented by Stella Artois, Sam Roberts Band concert and the main event, the jewel of Canadian horse racing - the 159th running of the Queen's Plate.

A new offering for fans is the option of single-day general admission tickets for the Friday or Saturday festivities at the low price of just $30.

The 2018 Queen's Plate Festival will continue on Sunday, July 1, with free Canada Day celebrations and fun for the whole family, including performances from popular children's musical duo Splash'N Boots.

Fans can visit www.queensplate.com for the latest updates on everything #QP18.

