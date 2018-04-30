Hardboot Hammers Home in Silky Sullivan

Silver Creek Stables' Hardboot, a 10-1 longshot, scored an upset win April 29 in the $100,000 Silky Sullivan Stakes at Golden Gate Fields.

In the one-mile turf test for 3-year-olds bred or sired in California, the son of Lucky Pulpit broke last in the field of 10, as Night At the Opera set fractions of :23.93, :47.87, and 1:11.87 through the first six furlongs.

Turning into the lane, jockey Juan Hernandez swung Hardboot to the outside and ran four wide in the stretch as they pushed forward for a last-ditch effort in the final furlong. As he blew past the waning Night At the Opera, Hardboot made short work of the remaining contenders, won by 1 3/4 lengths and completed the race in a time of 1:37.33. Unpossible finished second, with Psycho Dar a half-length behind in third. Luke's On Fire finished fourth.

The winner paid $22.80, $10, and $7.60.

Trained by Michele Dollase, Hardboot is out of the Cryptoclearance mare Mme. Espionage. The Silky Sullivan win is the first for the colt since he broke his maiden in November at Del Mar.

Earlier on the Sunday card, Pulpit Rider—also by Lucky Pulpit—scored her second victory of the year in the $100,000 Campanile Stakes under jockey Corey Nakatani. With a late surge she won by three-quarters of a length in a final time of 1:38.63 on firm turf. The Mike Puype-trained filly previously won the Feb. 19 California Cup Oaks before she finished fourth in the April 7 Providencia Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park, her only outing in graded company.

Pulpit Rider has a record of 4-0-1 in nine starts, with earnings of $260,536.