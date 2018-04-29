Spendthrift Australia Adds Overshare and Gold Standard

Spendthrift Australia announced two new stallions for 2018 April 29.

Bolstering the roster this year will be Overshare, a group 3-winning son of champion sire I am Invincible. A winner at 2, Overshare won the group 3 Zeditave Stakes and the listed McKenzie Stakes, both at 1,200 meters (six furlongs), at 3.

"We cannot wait to get him to the farm for breeders to see, because we feel that he ticks all the boxes," said Garry Cuddy, general manager of Spendthrift Australia. "He's by a champion sire, he's a multiple stakes-winning sprinter, and he definitely looks the part."

From the family of five champions and a US$243,296 Inglis Easter yearling sale purchase, Overshare is being offered on Spendthrift Australia's Share the Upside program at a fee of AU$15,400 for a one-time only payment on live foal. He will also stand for AU$11,000 on live-foal terms.

Also retiring to the farm this year is Sebring's group 2-winning son Gold Standard. Bred in Victoria by Mr. Robert Crabtree and acquired by the Waterhouse/Bott Stable from the Inglis Melbourne premier sale, Gold Standard placed second to Addictive Nature on debut in his only start at 2, and returned at 3 to turn the tables and take out the group 2 Stan Fox Stakes at Rosehill in dominating fashion.

"Sebring is a sire that we have a lot of time for and we are very excited to offer breeders his well-performed son," Cuddy said.

Gold Standard will be offered on the Share the Upside program for AU$7,700 for a one-time only payment on live foal. He will also stand for AU$5,500 for breeders wishing to breed on live foal-terms.

Along with the two new stallions, Spendthrift Australia is also returning its four stallions from 2017 in Hampton Court, Jimmy Creed , Swear, and Warrior's Reward . All four returning stallions will be offered on the farm's Breed Secure program and on live-foal terms.