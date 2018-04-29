Pakistan Star, Buick Click for QE II Cup Win

They called him enigmatic, a problem horse, and a disappointment. But after the April 29 Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup (G1) at Sha Tin, they finally called Pakistan Star a group 1 winner.

Pakistan Star, a 5-year-old Shamardal gelding, finished second in last season's QE II Cup, promising stardom. But then he began acting up behind the gate and twice pulled himself up mid-race. He was forced to complete a series of trial races to the satisfaction of the stewards before he was allowed back to formal competition. He had one win in his previous 12 starts.

In addition to those issues, Pakistan Star went through a series of would-be riders before the QE II Cup. First, Silvestre de Sousa, who rode him last year in Hong Kong, bowed out because of travel conflicts. Then replacement Kerrin McEvoy developed an ear infection in New Zealand and was ruled out.

"I found out I had the mount when my plane landed in Hong Kong the day before the race," said William Buick, who was in town to ride Blue Point for Godolphin earlier in the day—an assignment that proved a bust.However the pieces fell together, the combination clicked. Pakistan Star got a good position going into the first turn in the 2,000-meter test, tracked the pace, and shot through to the lead midway down the stretch to win in 2:00.21. He finished three lengths ahead of Gold Mount, a stablemate in Tony Cruz's barn. Eagle Way finished third.

Time Warp, who entered as a Hong Kong Horse of the Year candidate, faded from a pressured lead to get home last of eight.

"He never gave me any indication he was going to do the kind of thing he's done in the past," Buick said. "He's quite a famous horse from his antics. I was aware of what he could do, and I felt it was important to ride him with a fresh mind."

Cruz credited the improved behavior in part to experience.

"Today he showed the public his true ability," the trainer said. "He needs racing. Maybe to Royal Ascot or something."

Pakistan Star was purchased by the Hong Kong Jockey Club at the Deauville sales as part of their international acquisition program, and he was resold to owner Kerm Dim.

The race was the third of three international group 1 races Sunday at Sha Tin. For the first time, the Hong Kong Jockey Club grouped the events into a "Champions Day" program, which—while it failed to attract many international competitors—did settle some issues among the local runners and could provide the impetus for some runners to visit other parts of the globe.

The HKJC reported significant increases in attendance and handle over last year, the latter boosted by a 133% increase in co-mingled wagers from other jurisdictions.

Beauty Generation hesitated out of the inside stall in the Champions Mile (G1), but once jockey Zac Purton kicked him into gear, he held the lead the whole way to a one-length victory over Western Express. Coupled with Time Warp's disappointment in the QE II Cup, the winner made a good case for Hong Kong's Horse of the Year honors.

Southern Legend was third in the Champions Mile, with Beauty Only fourth.

"Drawing gate 1—what a positive that was," said winning trainer John Moore, who landed his sixth Champions Mile victory. "He was a bit dour at the start, but that's because it's been a long season."

"It wasn't ideal," Purton said of the start. "He just didn't jump as well as he usually does."

Beauty Generation, a 5-year-old gelding by Road to Rock, has won three group 1 races this season at Sha Tin. He previously took the Longines Hong Kong Mile (G1) and the Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup (G1). Moore said his plans for the brief remainder of the season might hinge on Time Warp's performance in the QE II Cup. A vacation could be in the offing.

Ivictory rallied from a dream trip behind embattled leaders to land the Chairman's Sprint Prize (G1) by a half-length over Mr Stunning, with Beat the Clock just another neck back. John Size trains the three top finishers. Japan's Fine Needle came in a well-beaten fourth.

Purton, who won his second group 1 of the day, appeared to have the race well in his sights, even as Peniaphobia and Blue Point went head-to-head through the early stages. As those two faded, Ivictory easily rolled by on their outside and won without much threat.

Blue Point, who was scratched at the gate before the Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (G1) on World Cup night in Dubai, raced strongly to mid-stretch, then faded to finish last of nine, beaten by 10 3/4 lengths.

It was the seventh victory from eight starts in Hong Kong for Ivictory, a 4-year-old Mossman gelding who was taking a big class jump from handicaps to the top level.

"It's a big of a relief to me," said Size, who won the Chairman's Sprint for the first time. "Especially to finish 1-2-3. He gave us all the signs. They've been emphatic victories in the last few, so I thought we'd give it a try."

"Hopefully he can improve off of that," Purton added.