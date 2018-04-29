Cracksman Powers Forward to Win Prix Ganay

European champion Cracksman returned to the track in style April 29, with a convincing success in the €600,000 Prix Ganay—Prix de l'Inauguration de ParisLongchamp (G1) at ParisLongchamp.

Anthony Oppenheimer's 4-year-old was making his first start since running away with the QIPCO Champion Stakes (G1) over 10 furlongs at Ascot last fall and made short work of his six rivals, with jockey Frankie Dettori content to track the pace for much of the race, before unleashing a strong challenge in the straight. The son of Frankel took up the running entering the final furlong and powered clear under a hand ride to score by four lengths from long-time leader Wren's Day, who held on for second by three-quarters of a length from stablemate Cloth Of Stars.

Cracksman's finishing time for the 2,100 meter (10 1/2 furlong) test was 2:09.44 on a track described as good.

Speaking after the race, trainer John Gosden was delighted with his colt, "It was a lovely performance, a pretty taking effort, he gets low and runs straight, and it will bring him on. The Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot could be a target; on genuine good to firm ground there would be no reason not to go there. The great thing is he has won today on good—it's slightly the faster side of good having walked it—so that's great and he goes in the soft and is versatile."

Dettori, was also happy, despite admitting to some anxiety beforehand, "It's the first group 1 of the season, he's one of my best rides so of course I get nervous. It's a relief (to win) and he's got a fantastic season ahead."

Andre Fabre's Cloth Of Stars was successful in last year's Ganay, before running second in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) to close out his campaign and, with the benefit of a pair of starts this term, was expected to prove chief opposition to Cracksman. However, the Sea The Stars colt was anchored in rear for much of the race under rider Mickael Barzalona and unable to threaten in the straight, ultimately failing to reel in fellow Godolphin SNC entry Wren's Day for second.

Aidan O'Brien's Rhododendron finished a further three-quarters of a length back in fourth, whilst Fabre's other runner Finche was fifth. German raider Wild Chief was sixth, whilst Air Pilot, winner of the Prix d'Harcourt (G2) here on a heavy track earlier in the month, could never land a blow and finished last of the seven.

The Prix Ganay returned to ParisLongchamp after a two-year switch to Saint-Cloud whilst the course underwent a £110m ($145m) redevelopment.

The race often provides clues for the following autumn's Arc, with Dylan Thomas the last horse to complete the double back in 2009 and Gosden was not ruling out a clash between his 2017 winner Enable and Cracksman back here in October. "There is a strong possibility Enable will run in the Coronation Cup at Epsom. If both horses are healthy and happy in the autumn they can meet here at Longchamp."