Chocolate Martini in Sweet Spot for Oaks

Not many horses can climb the ladder from the claiming ranks to graded stakes company in the span of seven weeks, but they're not many horses like Chocolate Martini.

Plucked out of a $25,000 claiming race going about 7 1/2 furlongs Feb. 2 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots by trainer Tom Amoss for Double Doors Racing, Chocolate Martini was quickly wheeled in against allowance optional claiming company Feb. 18. Following a neck victory at 27-1 at a mile and 70 yards, Amoss made a beeline for the racing office.

"It was a breakthrough race for her and we were excited about it afterward," Amoss said. "I remember going into the racing office after the race and telling the stakes coordinator, 'Look, don't laugh at me, but I want to nominate this horse to the Fair Grounds Oaks.'

A 14-1 shot in the Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2), Chocolate Martini again got the better end of the photo finish, closing from seven lengths off the pace to win the 11/16-mile race by a head over Eskimo Kisses.

Her next hurdle is the $1 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) May 4 at Churchill Downs. Based on her looks on the track at Churchill Downs in the morning, she just might be ready to make the next step.

Bred in Kentucky by Savino Capilupi, Chocolate Martini is a bay daughter of Broken Vow —Nicksappealinglady, by Successful Appeal. Carl R. Moore paid $65,000 for her at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale. For Moore and trainer Bret Calhoun, Chocolate Martini made five starts, starting at the maiden special weight level last fall at Churchill Downs before falling to the $15,000 level to get her initial win Jan. 12. In the race in which she was claimed, she was running for $25,000 and running on the turf.

"Chocolate Martini is a big, rangy filly," Amoss said. "When we claimed her I thought one of the things that would benefit her—which had already begun to happen with the other stable that had her—was to allow her to use her stride to her advantage. And she has a big, big, stride.

"When we ran her back—and we ran her back quickly—in a rough spot, the instructions were simple. Break, let her get into stride, and let her keep her stride. Don't ask anything of her and let's see if we can use that stride to conserve a lot of energy and allow her to finish.

"It turned out to be a great plan that worked out for us," Amoss said. "With young horses, and this is a 3-year-old filly, a lot of what makes them better is they just develop. It's a natural process of developing into racehorses. Truthfully, all we did was pick up where the old stable left off."

The score in the Fair Grounds Oaks was a first for Louisiana native Amoss and was an emotional win fo him and the Double Doors Racing team.

"It's been a real delight to train for them," Amoss said. "I can tell you that winner's circle after the Fair Grounds Oaks ... that moment of bringing the horse into the winner's circle, it was a joyous occasion for them. It was the first Fair Grounds Oaks for me. I've won a lot of big races down at Fair Grounds, but never the Oaks. We just had a great time."

Double Doors Racing consists of Dallas-based accountant David Walker and Amanda DaBruzzo of Chicago.

"Although they might not be known in the owner's circles, they know racing very well," Amoss said. "They know the pitfalls of racing. They love the sport. You are talking about a group of people that realize they've been blessed with an opportunity and they want to share it."

Last week Walker and DeBruzzo announced they would donate 5% of Chocolate Martini's purse earnings to the Retired Racehorse Project.

"They are doing that and they're coming up here with their eyes wide open and hoping to have a great time," Amoss said. "I think their goal would be to further expand that ... and create some more partnerships. How can it be any better than that?"

As for the filly, she got her her last major work April 27, getting five furlongs in a snappy :58 4/5, the fastest move of the morning under veteran rider James Graham. While Graham won't be aboard Chocolate Martini in the Oaks, he will get his first Derby mount the following day for Amoss while riding Lone Sailor.

The draw is tomorrow ... I don't think the post is that big a deal for her," Amoss mused. "Looking at the nominations—I'd like to see a lot of speed in the race. I'd like it to be the kind of race that sets up for a closer, which is what we're going to try to do."