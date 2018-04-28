Dr. Dorr Dominant in Californian Stakes

Jill Baffert's Dr. Dorr continued his ascent up the class ladder with the most impressive victory of his career April 28 in the $200,000 Californian Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

After a frontrunning, four-length score in the Santana Mile Stakes last time out March 31 for trainer Bob Baffert, the Lookin At Lucky gelding not only stretched out another furlong in the Californian but stalked early leader Soi Phet, took command in the final turn, and powered away from the overmatched field to win by 7 1/4 lengths under jockey Joe Talamo.

"I give a lot of credit to Talamo," said Bob Baffert, who bred the gelding in partnership with Jack Klugman and Madeline Auerbach. "He rode him very patiently, and he rode him like he's a good horse. I was really surprised myself, the way he kicked into gear."

With a good break from post 4, Dr. Dorr was up near the lead early in the 1 1/8-mile test but settled off the pacesetter as the fractions went up in :23.28 and :47.81 through a half-mile. Dr. Dorr had a half-length lead through six furlongs in 1:12.29, and the rest of the race was his. He finished the distance in 1:49.84 under a Talamo hand ride.

"He handled the added distance, no problem," said Talamo, who has won three races in a row on Dr. Dorr. The dark bay scored an optional-claiming allowance March 2 to kick off his 5-year-old season. "He was very professional, stalked that horse, and when I asked him there, he really took off. It was great to see him finish up like that. He's scary-good right now, that's for sure.

Longshot Prince of Arabia rallied from fifth in the six-horse field to finish second, a neck ahead of The Lieutenant. Another nose back was Full of Luck, who was followed by Soi Phet and Curlin Road to complete the order of finish.

Bred in Kentucky, out of the Unusual Heat mare Jax El, Dr. Dorr pushed his earnings to $288,320 with his first graded win. He has five wins from 11 starts. Before his run in the Santana Mile, Dr. Dorr's only previous stakes try was a fourth-place finish in the 2015 Bob Hope Stakes (G3).

Bob Baffert said after the race another stretch-out to 1 1/4 miles for The Gold Cup at Santa Anita (G1) could be next for Dr. Dorr.