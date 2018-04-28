Photo Finish for Let It Ride Mom in Whimsical Stakes

Having raced three times in graded company without a win to show for it, Live Oak Plantation's Let It Ride Mom had something to prove when she was loaded into the gate for the Whimsical Stakes (G3) at Woodbine April 28.

Boxed in early from post 5, Let It Ride Mom held a steady pace in the center of the field behind early challengers Moonlit Promise and Silent Sonet as Jessica Krupnick set early fractions of :22.76 and :45.27 for a half-mile. Let It Ride Mom came around wide in the turn to make a final push in the stretch. Driving the crowd to a frenzy as she dug in at the wire, Let It Ride Mom, with jockey Patrick Husbands aboard, split the leaders from midpack to win by a head over Moonlit Promise in 1:08.96. Scotty's Model was third, a half-length behind.

"She left the gate running and I didn't want to leave because she's shown in her form that she likes to run at horses," Husbands said. "Down the lane, I was just looking for any little break through, and it unfolded right and we got there."

The filly returned $9.30, $4.30, and $3.00 at odds of 7/2.

Trained by 10-time Sovereign Award winner Mark Casse, Let It Ride Mom is 4-3-0 in 11 starts, with earnings of $246,019. Let It Ride Mom has never run worse than second in six starts at the Toronto course.

"She ran great. She's a lovely filly," said assistant trainer Kathryn Sullivan. "We've always really liked her, and she just loves this track. She does great on this track, so we're really happy."

Bred in Kentucky by Tim Thornton, Robert Watt, Doug Glass, and Greg Foley, the Into Mischief filly is out of the stakes-winning Marlin mare Golden Marlin. Let It Ride Mom was purchased from the Woodford Thoroughbreds consignment by Live Oak Plantation for $375,000 at the 2016 Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale.