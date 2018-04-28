China Horse Club Buys Into Oaks Contender Sassy Sienna

The China Horse Club has purchased an interest in Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) contender Sassy Sienna from Medallion Racing, Sandra Lazaruk, and Jerry McClanahan.

Sassy Sienna is third on the Kentucky Oaks leaderboard and is coming into the Oaks off a win in the April 13 Fantasy Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park.

"We are thrilled to partner with the China Horse Club for the Kentucky Oaks, and the remainder of Sassy Sienna's racing career," said Medallion Racing manager Phillip Shelton. "They have had incredible success at the top levels of global racing, and all you have to do is look at their success in this race last year with Abel Tasman, and their Derby runners this year, with Justify and Audible. Mr. Teo Ah Khing and Michael Wallace are incredible judges of talent, and we are looking forward to a great race on Friday."

Sassy Sienna will run in the China Horse Club silks for the Oaks, and will continue to be trained by Brad Cox. The deal was brokered by Taylor Made Sales Agency.

"Sassy Sienna is an improving 3-year-old. She showed a lot of heart winning the grade 3 Fantasy Stakes," Michael Wallace of the China Horse Club said. "We are excited to partner with Medallion Racing, and look forward to the Oaks."