Mountaineer to Open Race Season May 1

The sound of the bugle calling horses to the races will celebrate the opening day of the 2018 Thoroughbred race meet at Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort on Tuesday, May 1 at 7 pm.

The barn area opened on April 1 and the horses have been training each morning in preparation for the opening day. The 2017 Leading Trainer Eddie Clouston is back with more than 80 horses in training. In 2017 he had more than 521 starts with a 23% win percentage followed by returning trainers Jay Bernardini and J. Michael Baird. With the closing of Hazel Park, there are several new trainers who have decided to spend the summer in West Virginia including veteran trainer Shane Spiess.

Jockeys returning to Mountaineer for the 2018 racing meet include 2017 leading jockey Luis M. Quinones who ended the meet with 798 starts and a 23% win percentage. Also returning are Charlie Oliveros and Edgar Paucar.

The 2018 racing season will feature live racing four days a week Sunday through Wednesday with a 7 pm post. The season kicks off with a Kentucky Derby Party featuring a 2 pm post for live racing on Saturday, May 5. Race fans can watch and wager on the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Guests can spend the day enjoying the clubhouse buffet or the outdoor BBQ and live music followed by a special performance by Trace Adkins. For information on clubhouse reservations call 800-80-40-HOT ext. 7067. Tickets for Trace Adkins are available online at moreatmountaineer.com.

The highlight of the 2018 racing season is the Grade 3 West Virginia Derby on Saturday, August 4. The West Virginia Governor's Cup has also achieved graded stakes status this year which will make it the second graded stakes on the card. Also featured will be two West Virginia Bred stakes races.

Sundays and Mondays are Fan Appreciation Days with $1 hot dogs, soft drinks and draft beers at the Vickar's Concession Stand. Vickar's and the Finish Line Bar are open from 5 - 11 pm and the shuttle bus runs from 6 pm to midnight.

Peter Berry will again be in the stand calling the races. Berry received attention last year when he began recognizing the unsung heroes of the racetrack by announcing the grooms of the winning horses. He plans to continue this new tradition.

